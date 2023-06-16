Dallas’ Iconic, Storyline-Erasing Bobby Ewing Twist Left Some Cast Members ‘Pissed’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
A few cast members of CBS vaunted Dallas primetime sudser apparently were “pissed” to see their Season 9 storylines get washed down the drain when Bobby Ewing “returned from the dead.”
Patrick Duffy’s character on the 1970s/80s serial was tragically killed in the Season 8 finale, after Bobby pushed wife Pam out of harm’s way and got mowed down by a car instead.
A full, 31-episode (!) season later, however, Pam woke up one day to find Bobby in the shower — and viewers in turn were told that Season 9 was but a dream in Pam’s pretty head. And that left some of Duffy’s co-stars in a lather.
As part of a People reunion ahead of Dallas’ 45th anniversary this fall, Steve Kanaly, who played Ray Krebbs, told the mag, “I don’t want to mention them [by name], but various cast members were pissed because their storylines were lost as a result of that. And it had a big impact.”
Kanaly went on to acknowledge that when Duffy agreed to return to the sudser after a season away, the question was, “How do we explain what went on for all of Season 8? It was not an easy decision…. [A]nd the least confusing thing was to just throw it all out the window and say, ‘Oh, it was all a dream.’ And then you can pick up where you left off and skip that whole year.”
Kanaly claimed that the hit serial suffered “a 10 percent audience loss” in the wake of the twist “because people were offended to see the [death] storyline just tossed.” Yet according to Wiki, at least, the “dream” Season 9 averaged 18.8 million total viewers, whereas Season 10 averaged 18.6 mil — a dip of barely 1%. (Season 11, however, saw a decline of 18% in audience.)
Where were you when the “late” Bobby Ewing took that famous shower? And were you also upset to lose any of the Season 9 storylines?
When you are a older television program. It’s hard to blame falling ratings on a particular story. I can see some actors not liking how their storylines would have been altered by the move, although personally I was happy to have Bobby back. Even if you have to accept the dream excuse. But the show was getting older. So, ratings were going to start going down. But saying fans were pissed that Bobby was actually alive is a little much probably. Now the actors, another story…
I don’t care how stupid it was. I was just glad that Bobby was back. I didn’t like the majority of season 9 storylines.
I agree. Season 10 was pretty good though.
I have been binging Dallas for the past few months. Ironically, I am currently ramping up the end if the dream season. Watching these episodes with the knowledge that it was all a dream makes me realize all the great stories that played out as Pam’s dream. Sue Ellen hitting rock bottom and then rising from the ashes, Donna and Ray learning their unborn child will have Downs syndrome culminating in their adoption of Tony, the irony if Mark returning from the dead in a dream that killed Bobby only to replace him with Pam’s second choice for love, Jenna’s grief and breakdown accepting Bobby’s death…JR getting control of Ewing Oil, only to wish Bobby was still there….yeah I bet a lot of them were pissed. Granted the Angelica Nero storyline seemed like it belonged more on Dynasty than Dallas, but it never really happened as it was but a dream.
I’m sure he was referring Susan Howard (Donna Krebbs). The Ray/Donna Downs Syndrome pregnancy storyline was beautifully done. It was a shame it wasn’t continued, there was a lot of potential with that storyline.
Steve Kanaly and Susan Howard had a moving adoption storyline in the forgotten season that was indeed just dropped, and I’m sure they had enjoyed the acting challenges in that storyline and were disappointed. But my oh my, that wasn’t “Dallas” as the fans knew it. The moment Patrick Duffy returned we fans had our REAL “Dallas” back. And that one additional season with Patrick and Barbara Bel Geddes back and Victoria Principal still there was great. There was no decline in quality at that time.
Victoria Principal has gone on record to say that she was definitely not happy about this plotline. It relegated her back to more of a supporting role for Patrick and ultimately led to her decision to leave the show herself the next season.
I was sitting on the sofa with my parents. We watched every Friday night beginning with Dukes of Hazard and ending with Falcon Crest, but I don’t remember much about that show. Dallas was fun to watch even as a kid. Recently re-watched the entire series as I was too young during the first few seasons and lost interest as a teenager in later seasons. Loved the season 8 cliffhanger though. Dallas and Knots Landing had the best cliffhangers!
On a side note: LOVED those white modern lamps in Cliffs condo on either side of the sofa. I wonder what happened to them. I’d pay big bucks to have those now.
It was like you wasted a year of your life watching tv . Then I had to try to explain it all to my grandmother