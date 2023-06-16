Dallas’ Iconic, Storyline-Erasing Bobby Ewing Twist Left Some Cast Members ‘Pissed’

A few cast members of CBS vaunted Dallas primetime sudser apparently were “pissed” to see their Season 9 storylines get washed down the drain when Bobby Ewing “returned from the dead.”

Patrick Duffy’s character on the 1970s/80s serial was tragically killed in the Season 8 finale, after Bobby pushed wife Pam out of harm’s way and got mowed down by a car instead.

A full, 31-episode (!) season later, however, Pam woke up one day to find Bobby in the shower — and viewers in turn were told that Season 9 was but a dream in Pam’s pretty head. And that left some of Duffy’s co-stars in a lather.

As part of a People reunion ahead of Dallas’ 45th anniversary this fall, Steve Kanaly, who played Ray Krebbs, told the mag, “I don’t want to mention them [by name], but various cast members were pissed because their storylines were lost as a result of that. And it had a big impact.”

Kanaly went on to acknowledge that when Duffy agreed to return to the sudser after a season away, the question was, “How do we explain what went on for all of Season 8? It was not an easy decision…. [A]nd the least confusing thing was to just throw it all out the window and say, ‘Oh, it was all a dream.’ And then you can pick up where you left off and skip that whole year.”

Kanaly claimed that the hit serial suffered “a 10 percent audience loss” in the wake of the twist “because people were offended to see the [death] storyline just tossed.” Yet according to Wiki, at least, the “dream” Season 9 averaged 18.8 million total viewers, whereas Season 10 averaged 18.6 mil — a dip of barely 1%. (Season 11, however, saw a decline of 18% in audience.)

Where were you when the “late” Bobby Ewing took that famous shower? And were you also upset to lose any of the Season 9 storylines?