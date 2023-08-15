Stevie Nicks Praises Fleetwood Mac-Inspired Daisy Jones & the Six Series: ‘It Was Very Emotional For Me’

Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & the Six just earned the highest compliment.

Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks took to social media on Tuesday to rave about the Emmy Award-nominated series, which has drawn comparisons to the iconic rock band. Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book of the same name, Daisy Jones & the Six chronicles the rise and sudden fall of a 1970s rock group, and the tumultuous relationship between singers/songwriters Daisy (played by Riley Keough) and Billy (Sam Claflin). Reid has previously said that the novel was inspired by a particularly tension-filled performance between Fleetwood Mac bandmates/exes Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

“Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time,” Nicks wrote on Instagram and X (fka Twitter). “In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story.”

“It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story,” Nicks continued, adding that the experience was “very emotional for me.”

Nicks went on to add, “I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it.” (Fleetwood Mac keyboardist/vocalist Christine McVie died in November 2022; her Daisy Jones “counterpart,” keyboardist Karen, is portrayed by Suki Waterhouse.)

Nicks concluded her post with a wish for the future: “Hopefully it will continue…”

Although the limited series covered the whole of Reid’s book, the creative team has indicated that the door is not completely shut for a Season 2.

“It’s super fun to sit and talk to Taylor for hours about where we think we could take this next,” executive producer Scott Neustadter told our sister site Variety. “It was a calculated move to move [the flash forwards] to their 40s. There’s a lot of life left to live, so there could be a future.”

Reid, meanwhile, told Variety that she would only revisit the characters “if it felt like there was a story here that we have to tell.”

“Have I been thinking about what that is? I certainly have. To see the performances that you have from this cast, and specifically Riley and Sam, and be willing to walk away from that without asking yourself whether you could give them another opportunity to dig into these characters would be very silly,” Reid added with a laugh.