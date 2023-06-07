The CW Unveils Acquisition and Rerun-Heavy Summer Schedule

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The CW on Tuesday released its Summer 2023 lineup, and it features a big serving of acquisitions with a side dish of reruns.
Among the offerings: International comedies Son of a Critch, Children Ruin Everything, Run the Burbs and Moonshine, and Season 2 of Canadian Jewel Staite-Victor Garber drama Family Law. The network will also tee up this fall’s arrival of FBoy Island Season 3 by airing the reality show’s previously-seen-by-some second season.
Scroll down for a snapshot of The CW’s summer schedule.
FRIDAY, JULY 7
8 pm Family Law (Season 2 Premiere)
9 pm Moonshine (U.S. Series Premiere)
SATURDAY, JULY 8
8 pm Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982 (Season Premiere)
9 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway (rerun)
9: 30 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway (rerun)
TUESDAY, JULY 18
8:00 pm Down to Earth With Zac Efron (CW Series Premiere)
9:00 pm Fantastic Friends (CW Series Premiere)
MONDAY, JULY 24
8:00 pm Son of a Critch (U.S. Series Premiere)
8:30 pm Son of a Critch (Original Episode)
9 pm Children Ruin Everything (U.S. Series Premiere)
9:30 pm Children Ruin Everything (Original Episode)
MONDAY, JULY 31
8:00 pm Son of a Critch (Original Episode)
8:30 pm Run the Burbs (U.S. Series Premiere)
9 pm Children Ruin Everything (Original Episode)
9:30 pm Bump (Season 2 premiere)
THURSDAY, AUGUST 3
8:00 pm TBA
9:00 pm FBoy Island (Season 2 premiere)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5
8:00 pm Great Chocolate Showdown (Season 4 Premiere)
9:00 pm Recipe for Disaster (Series Premiere)
9:30 pm Recipe for Disaster (Original Episode)
I did enjoy the previously-seen-by-some comment about FBoy Island. Maybe previously-seen-by-very few.
Missing for the schedule is Mysteries Decoded
Now TBD. –Mgmt.
Hi TVLine,
I understand dressing a web face and will give yours some “break-in” time.
Yet, the pop-up ad on every first page and the running string of ads to even get to a story after clicking on it is a distinct and definite strong negative!
I hope you’ll work with fans and readers on this. You had a “pretty much if it ain’t broke….”website prior.
Know what I mean? :-)
You may email screenshots of any such string of ads to feedback@tvline.com, thank you. — Mgmt.
I just started watching (CW acquisition) The Rising last night; it isn’t too bad so far.
Family Law is the only thing on here i have any interest in
Horrible, just horrible. I would rather watch the old television test pattern from back in the day.
Christmas in July is coming up, maybe they can run 31 days straight of the Yule Log, or “A Christmas Story”.
Family Law would be the only show I’d watch but I’ve already seen season two, so no need to watch again. I’m looking forward to season three, whenever that happens.