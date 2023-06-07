The CW Unveils Acquisition and Rerun-Heavy Summer Schedule

The CW on Tuesday released its Summer 2023 lineup, and it features a big serving of acquisitions with a side dish of reruns.

Among the offerings: International comedies Son of a Critch, Children Ruin Everything, Run the Burbs and Moonshine, and Season 2 of Canadian Jewel Staite-Victor Garber drama Family Law. The network will also tee up this fall’s arrival of FBoy Island Season 3 by airing the reality show’s previously-seen-by-some second season.

Scroll down for a snapshot of The CW’s summer schedule.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

8 pm Family Law (Season 2 Premiere)

9 pm Moonshine (U.S. Series Premiere)

SATURDAY, JULY 8

8 pm Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982 (Season Premiere)

9 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway (rerun)

9: 30 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway (rerun)

TUESDAY, JULY 18

8:00 pm Down to Earth With Zac Efron (CW Series Premiere)

9:00 pm Fantastic Friends (CW Series Premiere)

MONDAY, JULY 24

8:00 pm Son of a Critch (U.S. Series Premiere)

8:30 pm Son of a Critch (Original Episode)

9 pm Children Ruin Everything (U.S. Series Premiere)

9:30 pm Children Ruin Everything (Original Episode)

MONDAY, JULY 31

8:00 pm Son of a Critch (Original Episode)

8:30 pm Run the Burbs (U.S. Series Premiere)

9 pm Children Ruin Everything (Original Episode)

9:30 pm Bump (Season 2 premiere)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

8:00 pm TBA

9:00 pm FBoy Island (Season 2 premiere)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

8:00 pm Great Chocolate Showdown (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00 pm Recipe for Disaster (Series Premiere)

9:30 pm Recipe for Disaster (Original Episode)