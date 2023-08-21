Read Next: And Just Like That Costume Designer on Aidan’s Much-Mocked Belstaff Jacket: Blame John Corbett!
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

TVLine Items: Creepshow Premiere Date, Starstruck Trailer and More

Share

Creepshow will return, fittingly, just weeks ahead of Halloween.

Season 4 is slated to premiere Friday, Oct. 13 with a six-episode binge on Shudder and AMC+. New episodes will also air weekly at 10/9c on AMC linear.

In the anthology show — based on George A. Romero’s 1982 horror-comedy classic and executive-produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) — “a comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable,” per the official synopsis.

Watch a newly released trailer above.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well

* Watch a BBC Three trailer for Starstruck Season 3 here; Max has yet to announce a stateside release date for the Rose Matafeo rom-com.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Wrestlers, a seven-part docuseries dropping Wednesday, Sept. 13: 

* Masterpiece on PBS has released a trailer for World on Fire Season 2, premiering Sunday, Oct. 15 at 9 pm:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments are monitored, so please stay on topic and refrain from using profanity. Let's have a smart discussion about TV!

Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

What to Watch Today
August 21, 2023
03:00 AM
Futurama
08:00 PM
American Ninja WarriorThe BacheloretteSecrets of Prince AndrewSon of a CritchStars on Mars
08:30 PM
Run the Burbs
09:00 PM
Children Ruin Everything
10:00 PM
BreedersMiracle Workers
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad