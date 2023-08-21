TVLine Items: Creepshow Premiere Date, Starstruck Trailer and More

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Creepshow will return, fittingly, just weeks ahead of Halloween.
Season 4 is slated to premiere Friday, Oct. 13 with a six-episode binge on Shudder and AMC+. New episodes will also air weekly at 10/9c on AMC linear.
In the anthology show — based on George A. Romero’s 1982 horror-comedy classic and executive-produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) — “a comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable,” per the official synopsis.
Watch a newly released trailer above.
* Watch a BBC Three trailer for Starstruck Season 3 here; Max has yet to announce a stateside release date for the Rose Matafeo rom-com.
* Netflix has released a trailer for Wrestlers, a seven-part docuseries dropping Wednesday, Sept. 13:
* Masterpiece on PBS has released a trailer for World on Fire Season 2, premiering Sunday, Oct. 15 at 9 pm:
