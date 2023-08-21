TVLine Items: Creepshow Premiere Date, Starstruck Trailer and More

Creepshow will return, fittingly, just weeks ahead of Halloween.

Season 4 is slated to premiere Friday, Oct. 13 with a six-episode binge on Shudder and AMC+. New episodes will also air weekly at 10/9c on AMC linear.

In the anthology show — based on George A. Romero’s 1982 horror-comedy classic and executive-produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) — “a comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable,” per the official synopsis.

Watch a newly released trailer above.

* Watch a BBC Three trailer for Starstruck Season 3 here; Max has yet to announce a stateside release date for the Rose Matafeo rom-com.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Wrestlers, a seven-part docuseries dropping Wednesday, Sept. 13:

* Masterpiece on PBS has released a trailer for World on Fire Season 2, premiering Sunday, Oct. 15 at 9 pm:

