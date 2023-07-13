Read Next: Too Many TV Shows ‘Diluted Focus’ at Marvel and Played Role in Box Office ‘Disappointments,’ Says Bob Iger
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Lea Michele Remembers Cory Monteith on 10th Anniversary of Death: ‘We Will Never Forget the Light You Brought to Us All’

Lea Michele Remembers Cory Monteith
Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection
Share

Lea Michele has penned a heartfelt note to former boyfriend and Glee costar Cory Monteith on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Monteith, who played the genial Finn Hudson, died of a drug overdose on July 13, 2013, two months before the Fox dramedy was to return for its fifth season. He was 31 years old.

On Thursday, Michele acknowledged the dreaded anniversary on Instagram:

“Hey you. 10 years,” her caption begins. “It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time. I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten. We miss you every day and will never forget the light you brought to us all. I miss you big guy.”

How TV Handled Actor Deaths
How 40+ TV Shows Have Handled the Death of a Cast Member
View List

Monteith entered rehab for substance addiction in March 2013, forcing Glee to write Finn out of Season 4’s final stretch. Following his passing, Monteith was honored in a Season 5 episode titled “The Quarterback,” which revealed that Finn had also died offscreen. A cause of death was not given for the character.

The actor had always been candid about his struggles with addiction, having initially received treatment when he was 19. He told Parade magazine in 2011 that he was “lucky to be alive.”

See Michele’s Instagram tribute below:
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

1 Comment

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Taylor as in Taylor Hawkins I’m assuming

    Reply
What to Watch Today
July 13, 2023
03:00 AM
And Just Like That...Full CircleHart to HeartiCarlyThe Jewel ThiefStar Trek: Strange New WorldsSurvival of the Thickest
08:00 PM
The BlacklistGeneration Gap
10:00 PM
What We Do in the Shadows
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad