Lea Michele Remembers Cory Monteith on 10th Anniversary of Death: ‘We Will Never Forget the Light You Brought to Us All’

Lea Michele has penned a heartfelt note to former boyfriend and Glee costar Cory Monteith on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Monteith, who played the genial Finn Hudson, died of a drug overdose on July 13, 2013, two months before the Fox dramedy was to return for its fifth season. He was 31 years old.

On Thursday, Michele acknowledged the dreaded anniversary on Instagram:

“Hey you. 10 years,” her caption begins. “It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time. I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten. We miss you every day and will never forget the light you brought to us all. I miss you big guy.”

Monteith entered rehab for substance addiction in March 2013, forcing Glee to write Finn out of Season 4’s final stretch. Following his passing, Monteith was honored in a Season 5 episode titled “The Quarterback,” which revealed that Finn had also died offscreen. A cause of death was not given for the character.

The actor had always been candid about his struggles with addiction, having initially received treatment when he was 19. He told Parade magazine in 2011 that he was “lucky to be alive.”

See Michele’s Instagram tribute below: