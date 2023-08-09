Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Announces New Side Hustle Amid Actors’ Strike

Yellowstone leading man Cole Hauser hasn’t been sitting idle during the actors’ strike. On the contrary, on August 9, he revealed that he had, ahem, let rip a new side hustle, the Free Rein Coffee Company. “I’ve grown up around cowboys my whole life,” the Santa Barbara, Calif., native said on Instagram. “And I can tell you, there’s nobody on earth who works harder.”

30 Gifts for Yellowstone Fans — Clothing, Funko Pop! Figures, Cookware and More View List

That being the case, “I’m proud to announce that I’ve decided to start a coffee company inspired by these men and women who wake up before the dawn,” continued the leading man, whose dad is veteran actor Wings Hauser. “Not because it’s easy, but because it’s hard.”

His target demographic? “Free Rein is for anyone who gets up and works like a cowboy, gets up and chases a dream, or gets up and just feels like having a damn good cup of coffee,” he explained. “So get up and get after it. Dreams don’t work unless you do.”

Both the java and the associated merch will be available this fall — which may still be a heck of a lot sooner than we get the long-and-getting-longer-awaited back half of Yellowstone’s fifth and now final season. You’ll recall that in the Paramount Network hit’s winter finale (recapped in full here), Hauser’s Rip was forced to move half of the ranch’s cattle to Texas, thus separating him from loose-cannon wife Beth, who was busy plotting adopted brother Jamie’s murder.

Check out more Yellowstone merch here or in the gallery above.