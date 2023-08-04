City on Fire Cancelled at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has snuffed out City on Fire, opting not to renew the crime drama for a second season, TVLine has confirmed.

In case you missed out on the action, here’s the streamer’s official logline for the series, inspired by Garth Risk Hallberg’s novel of the same name: “An NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.”

City on Fire starred Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders (as the aforementioned Samantha), Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe, John Cameron Mitchell, Geoff Pierson and Beth Malone. The eight-episode series was executive-produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Our sister site Deadline first reported the news.

TVLine's Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect the end of City on Fire.