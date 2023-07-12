4K Upgrade of 1950 Cinderella Classic to Debut on Disney+ — But Do We Want That?

A true Disney classic is getting quite the upgrade.

Disney+ will debut a new restoration of Walt Disney’s 1950 animated classic Cinderella on August 25 as part of its centennial salute to Walt Disney Animation Studios and the ongoing Disney100 celebration. The restoration will be the first time the movie will be available to stream in 4K, the culmination of a multi-year project involving the Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team and key players from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

“Working with our restoration team along with internal technical experts, outside vendors (like Mike Underwood at Picture Shop Hollywood) and advisors from Walt Disney Animation Studios, we were able to make this 1950 classic look and sound better than ever,” said Director of Restoration for Walt Disney Studios Kevin Schaeffer. “We began the process by pulling the original nitrate negative from the Library of Congress, and scanning the successive exposure color records in 4K. We then did a cleaning pass to remove dirt and as many artifacts as possible. The current available restoration tools allowed us to produce a sharper and higher quality image than previous efforts. To make sure we didn’t lose any of the detail or artistic choices of the filmmakers, we turned to Disney Animation legends and authorities, including Michael Giaimo and Eric Goldberg.”

The final result thus restores and preserves Cinderella‘s rich colors and contrast, while upholding the accuracy of the original cells and artwork.

Cinderella was hailed for its experimental look, and sophisticated, expressive animation after its original release. It earned three Oscar nominations (for Best Original Song, Best Scoring for a Musical Picture and Best Sound Recording), and rescued the studio from a dire financial situation following the challenges presented by the war years.

Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske and Clyde Geronimi directed the picture, with a voice cast that includes Ilene Woods, Eleanor Audley and Verna Felton.

Tell us, Disney fans: Do you care about classic Disney films being restored? Will you watch Cinderella in 4K? Leave some comments below to let us know.