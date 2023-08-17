Chucky and SurrealEstate Set Fall Premiere Dates

Chucky‘s reign of terror is continuing this fall and it’s bound to be a bloodbath.

Season 3 of Syfy’s Child’s Play continuation will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 9/8c. New episodes will also air on USA Network, and will stream on Peacock the next day. In addition, SurrealEstate Season 2 will immediately follow starting at 10/9c.

In a faux press conference (watch the video embedded above), Chucky only released the following tidbit on the new season: “D.C. is gonna get Chucked up!” He also confirmed that Jennifer Tilly will be back, but had no idea who Devon Sawa even was when prompted. (Always the jokester, that one.)

In the killer doll’s small-screen iteration, good ol’ Chuck sets his sights on a new crop of kids. In Season 2, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) fought off the doll from their new religious boarding school run by Father Bryce (Devon Sawa). In last season’s finale, another body switcheroo helped the doll escape once again, but not before he claimed some additional victims. (Refresh yourself with our Q&A with creator Don Mancini here.)

The series also stars franchise veterans Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Fiona Dourif and Brad Dourif, as the voice of Chucky.

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the new date. Happy that Chucky will be back before Halloween? Sound off in the comments!