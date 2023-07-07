Candace Cameron Bure Denies Trying to Have Miss Benny’s Gay Fuller House Character Written Out

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, Glamorous star Miss Benny alleged that Fuller House co-star Candace Cameron Bure tried to have their character Casey — who was gay and served as Ramona’s (Soni Bringas) platonic prom date in Season 4 Episode 12 — written out of the Netflix sitcom.
Bure, who starred in all five seasons of Fuller House as DJ Tanner, however has denied Miss Benny’s accusation.
“One of the Tanner sisters is very publicly not for the girls,” Miss Benny said in the aforementioned TikTok video. “I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show.”
Miss Benny — without ever saying Bure’s name, though she was hashtagged — added that they were “warned and prepared that this person’s fanbase might be encouraged to target me, specifically. The fact that this teenage actor who’s coming in to make jokes about wearing a scarf is suddenly a target from an adult is crazy to me.”
Miss Benny, who appeared in two Season 4 episodes as Cameron, also noted that “to this day, despite working on the show every day for two weeks straight, I have only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters.
“The positive is that I had a really fun time actually shooting the show with all the other actors who were willing to talk to me,” they continued, “and the show ultimately led to me being on Glamorous on Netflix. So, everything happens for a reason. [It] continuously blows my mind how queer people, specifically queer young adults and queer children, are being targeted and having to advocate for themselves against adults.”
Bure was quick to refute Miss Benny’s accusation.
“I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” Bure said in a statement to TVLine. “Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show. We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best.”
In the Season 4 episode “Driving Mr. Jackson,” Stephanie Tanner (played by Jodie Sweetin) came out as bisexual with the quip, “I had a girlfriend longer than that!” Bure responded to a fan’s question about the improvised line on Twitter, which had garnered laughs from Bure and Sweetin in the final cut. “Jodie changed up the line in the last take and I didn’t know it was coming,” Bure wrote, “so that was our honest and true reactions.”
I believe Miss Benny. CCB is a massive homophobe so I have no doubt in my mind that she would have tried to get Miss Benny off the show.
What Juan Pablo Fi Pace who played Fernando? He’s gay irl.think CBB tried to hsve him fired too?
Any evidence to this? She seemed totally cool with Raven when they were on The View together.
She said on the View that a bakery should be allowed to refuse service to and discriminate against gay people
Plus she a Christian and they typically belive homosexuality is a sin
That’s valid though. If a private business doesn’t want to make a cake for something they don’t agree with, why should they?
We have separation of church and state. A public-facing, tax-paying business is not a religious site. If they wish to be considered as such, they can apply for tax exempt status under the law and give up doing business for profit. Jesus warned that money and profits have no place in the temple.
That is like saying that every gay man is a drag queen or every lesbian is butch. Your statement is a stereotype. It’s just not true that every Christian is the same except for the fact that they all believe in Christianity.
Candace’s co-star, Juan Pablo de Pace, is gay and she never tried to have him fired.
“Phobe” indicates fear. I hardly believe CCB is afraid of the queen lifestyle. Siding with God’s order for humanity and what is biblically sound is not fear.
This is so dumb. Candace is 1 of the friendliest actors to work with, and she’s always been friendly with every queer person she’s worked with. Miss Benny must be feeling bored and hungry for a scandal to make up something like this
She is a raging homophobe just like her brother. So much so that once Hallmark wanted to start including queer characters in their movies, she went to GAC. I 100% believe she would have blown a gasket having a queer character on Fuller House.
How would you know how Candace has treated “every queer person she’s worked with”?
Good for Candace. I’m tired of this stuff being forced on people.
How is it being “forced” on you exactly? You’re more than welcome to watch the billion other shows that don’t feature an LGBT+ character. So you’re just as much as homophobe as Candace. Good to know.
Yeah…. especially when there are no gay people in real life. How dare a television show put one on TV.
When you have the Supreme Court making insane decisions, and people like DeSantis trying to dehumanize those different from them, it’s unsurprising that the homophobic trolls like “Sue” feel so free to spread their hate.
I don’t enjoy watching 2 people of the same sex locked in a “passionate” embrace kissing on TV. It’s being forced on almost every show at this point. And yes, I am well aware that there are gay people in this world.
I’m sick of seeing straight people flaunt their sexuality on TV. Who want’s to see two people of the opposite sex kiss each other? Especially if they are “Christian” bigots like yourself.
How is that any different from watching straight people locked in a passionate embrace? Genuinely asking.
There are a lot more queer people in the entertainment industry on average, and working in those coastal hubs, than whatever the baseline is in an average place in the U.S. That’s just how it is, based on who’s pursuing those careers. For most of the history of film and TV, you had people like Rock Hudson hiding and catering to audiences like you describe. All queer people are doing now is just telling the stories they want. And if the representation is too deliberate or overzealous at times, it’s only because society continues to resist the idea that queer people are regular humans too whose life choices simply shouldn’t be up for debate (or control) by completely unrelated people.
A gay person having a job is something being forced on you? You fragile, fragile little
Bird.
Well she’s not likely to admit it is she? We all know she and her looney toons family are a bunch of homophobes.
Candace Cameron Bure acts like she’s such a goody goody. Then why is there a photo of her and her husband with his arm around her and his entire hand holding her breast that’s all over the internet. She is such a phony it gets me sick.
Her husband has every right to grab her books. He’s married to her.
Oh my goodness! A paparazzo took a photo of a husband and wife getting a little handsy?!!? And it was over her blouse?!?! WON’T SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!?!?
And he has a girls name too. Valerie
Yeah, have to say that this one doesn’t pass the smell test for me.
Apparently she is old school. That doesn’t work in todays world. This coming from a womam who is married to a man named Valerie. Really Candace I’m a Christian too but this is 2023cnot the 80s or 90s deal with it.
“Old school” and “conniving bigot” are noth the same thing, kiddo.
No idea if Cameron-Bure tried to get the actor fired or not. But considering her religious nut older brother did EXACTLY THAT on “growing Pains” back in the day to Julie McCullough, it also wouldn’t surprise me if she took a page from Kirk’s book.
.
I’d hope Cameron-Bure isn’t as bigoted as her brother, but… *shrug*
Not surprised. She’s lives in her Lilly White Christian world.