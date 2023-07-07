Candace Cameron Bure Denies Trying to Have Miss Benny’s Gay Fuller House Character Written Out

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, Glamorous star Miss Benny alleged that Fuller House co-star Candace Cameron Bure tried to have their character Casey — who was gay and served as Ramona’s (Soni Bringas) platonic prom date in Season 4 Episode 12 — written out of the Netflix sitcom.

Bure, who starred in all five seasons of Fuller House as DJ Tanner, however has denied Miss Benny’s accusation.

“One of the Tanner sisters is very publicly not for the girls,” Miss Benny said in the aforementioned TikTok video. “I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show.”

Miss Benny — without ever saying Bure’s name, though she was hashtagged — added that they were “warned and prepared that this person’s fanbase might be encouraged to target me, specifically. The fact that this teenage actor who’s coming in to make jokes about wearing a scarf is suddenly a target from an adult is crazy to me.”

Miss Benny, who appeared in two Season 4 episodes as Cameron, also noted that “to this day, despite working on the show every day for two weeks straight, I have only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters.

“The positive is that I had a really fun time actually shooting the show with all the other actors who were willing to talk to me,” they continued, “and the show ultimately led to me being on Glamorous on Netflix. So, everything happens for a reason. [It] continuously blows my mind how queer people, specifically queer young adults and queer children, are being targeted and having to advocate for themselves against adults.”

Bure was quick to refute Miss Benny’s accusation.

“I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” Bure said in a statement to TVLine. “Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show. We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best.”

In the Season 4 episode “Driving Mr. Jackson,” Stephanie Tanner (played by Jodie Sweetin) came out as bisexual with the quip, “I had a girlfriend longer than that!” Bure responded to a fan’s question about the improvised line on Twitter, which had garnered laughs from Bure and Sweetin in the final cut. “Jodie changed up the line in the last take and I didn’t know it was coming,” Bure wrote, “so that was our honest and true reactions.”