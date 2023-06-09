4 ABC Pilots Not Moving Forward

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
ABC is cutting bait on four pilots, including the Ben McKenzie-fronted medical drama The Hurt Unit and the Anthony Anderson-led legal comedy Public Defenders.
The Ellie Kemper-Judy Greer working moms sitcom Keeping It Together (fka Drop-Off) and the Sarah Shahi political drama Judgement round out the ill-fated quartet.
That leaves Good Doctor offshoot The Good Lawyer — starring Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and Bethlehem Million (Flatbush Misdemeanors) — as the only remaining pilot still under consideration at ABC.
Meanwhile, the fate of ABC’s final two scripted bubble series — Home Economics and The Rookie: Feds — continues to hang in the balance.
The Hurt Unit — which ABC Signature intends to shop around to other outlets — starred Gotham vet McKenzie as one member of a team of skilled trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time.
The multi-timeline Judgement, which will be shopped by 20th Television, centered on Shahi’s potential Supreme Court justice. Meanwhile, single camera comedy Public Defenders — another 20th-produced project that will seek another home — starred Anderson as one of four inexperienced public defenders work tirelessly to keep their clients out of jail.
Lastly, Keeping It Together starred Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Greer (Reboot) as a pair of working moms. It’s based on Sharon Horgan’s British comedy Motherland.
We getting Good Lawyer !!! Woot! Woot!!
Did the writers strike have any part of these not moving forward?
Probably 100% yes. It’s hard enough to get a new series off the ground, but it would have been doubly hard this year with the strike.
ABC reportedly was not keen on either comedy pilot. As for dramas, ABC picked up what they believe is their strongest pilot, High Potential and there seems to be a good chance that The Good Lawyer will get a series order depending on what happens with the writers strike. Which would make ABC two out four with their drama pilots. Than there was the 9-1-1 moving over to ABC factor on the drama side. To answer your question with one word, minimal.
I hope they pick up The Good Lawyer!!!
THIS SUCKS
ABC I’m fed up won’t be watching. any longer !
Dang. I was looking forward to Anthony Anderson and Sarah Shahi’s shows. I love both of them so much.
And they are crushed you won’t be watching, Lorinda!
very normal for abc i rarely start abc shows they cancel good ones and keep the soap operas they are just using the strike for these
That’s why I started recording The Rookie after about eight episodes. I didn’t want to get totally immersed only to have it cancelled. Honestly, in the past few years there have been at least 10 shows I watched that were cancelled.
But as far as The Rookie goes, I guess the joke was on me because it’s renewed for season six!
I would have loved seeing Judy Greer in her own show.
It is Rookie Feds that is still waiting to be renewed. Rookie has been renewed.
I like Ben McKenzie so I hate that The Hurt Unit will not be moving forward this season on ABC. Hopefully, another network will pick it up.
We need Judy Greer and Elle Kemper on TV! This would be a perfect one for Hulu.
Totally agree! Judy Greer needs a TV show!
I hope the hurt unit find a home.
Ugg, If that’s all their pilots it probably means they’ll renew Feds, but I’ll be super happy for the Good Lawyer.
Seriously renew the rookie Feds
I’m dumbfounded that writers are paid $26k/year. In another article, hospitality workers are to go on strike because they are only making $40/hr in LA = $83k. Housekeeping $22/hr = $41k. Writers should not pick up a pen again for less than $100k.
ABC canceled three shows. Big Sky, Alaska Daily, The Company You Keep. Now they may cancel Home Economics and new shows are not going forward. What exactly is their plan? What’s left?
YIPPEE IN GOOD LAWYER! Can not wait until it’s FINALLY HERE!!!
Please save Rookie feds… it’s a great show. Exciting and love the crossovers with Rookie!!!