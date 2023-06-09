4 ABC Pilots Not Moving Forward

ABC is cutting bait on four pilots, including the Ben McKenzie-fronted medical drama The Hurt Unit and the Anthony Anderson-led legal comedy Public Defenders.

The Ellie Kemper-Judy Greer working moms sitcom Keeping It Together (fka Drop-Off) and the Sarah Shahi political drama Judgement round out the ill-fated quartet.

Pilot Season 2023: Scoop on the (Possible!) New Shows, Who’s In Them View List

That leaves Good Doctor offshoot The Good Lawyer — starring Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and Bethlehem Million (Flatbush Misdemeanors) — as the only remaining pilot still under consideration at ABC.

Meanwhile, the fate of ABC’s final two scripted bubble series — Home Economics and The Rookie: Feds — continues to hang in the balance.

The Hurt Unit — which ABC Signature intends to shop around to other outlets — starred Gotham vet McKenzie as one member of a team of skilled trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time.

The multi-timeline Judgement, which will be shopped by 20th Television, centered on Shahi’s potential Supreme Court justice. Meanwhile, single camera comedy Public Defenders — another 20th-produced project that will seek another home — starred Anderson as one of four inexperienced public defenders work tirelessly to keep their clients out of jail.

Lastly, Keeping It Together starred Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Greer (Reboot) as a pair of working moms. It’s based on Sharon Horgan’s British comedy Motherland.

