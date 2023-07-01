Read Next: TVLine Items: Netflix Sets Stallone Doc, World on Fire Season 2 Trailer and More
Caleb Willingham, Husband of 1000-Lb. Sisters Star Tammy Slaton, Dead at 40

Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton, '1000 lb. Sisters'
TLC screenshot
Caleb Willingham (aka “Killa K” and “Double K”), who appeared on TLC’s reality series 1000-Lb. Sisters, has died. He was 40 years old.

The news of Willingham’s death was confirmed by his stepmother, according to our sister site Deadline. No cause of death was revealed.

Willingham was the husband of 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton. Slaton posted a tribute to her late husband on Instagram on Saturday, writing: “Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much.” She also thanked Willingham for showing her “real love and happiness.” Willingham was reportedly estranged from his wife at the time of his death.

The couple first met in rehab, where Slaton was trying to lose weight and Willingham was being treated for obesity. They married in the fall of 2022 in Ohio and their wedding was aired during the show’s Season 4 finale, which aired in March 2023.

1000-Lb. Sisters premiered in Jan. 2019 and follows YouTubers Amy and Tammy Slaton, whose combined weight is over 1,000 pounds, as they work toward losing enough weight to qualify for and undergo bariatric surgery. In the midst of appointments and a mixture of dietary and physical regimens, the sisters bring humor and heart to every episode as they offer viewers candid reactions and wacky jokes.

More from TVLine

4 Comments

  1. RIP. But seriously, “No cause of death was revealed.”??

    I think it is pretty obvious.

    • They haven’t revealed what they died of medically. It could have been any number of things. R.I.P. Caleb.

  2. Sorry to hear about the death.and to his family, they were not close .but sorry for your loss…

  3. I no he had several Strokes,he was not a healthy man. He lived a scary life, not knowing what day would it be,he was living hour by hour..

