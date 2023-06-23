Read Next: Cress Williams Was Will & Grace’s Fifth Cast Member — Here’s What Happened
Pete Davidson’s Bupkis Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Courtesy of Peacock
Peacock is giving Pete Davidson the opposite of Bupkis, renewing his self-referential comedy for a second season, TVLine has learned.

The series stars Davidson as an exaggerated version of himself, appearing opposite Edie Falco and Joe Pesci as original characters. The Saturday Night Live breakout also executive-produces alongside Lorne Michaels, Judah Miller, Dave Sirus, Andrew Singer and Erin David.

The show’s eight-episode first season premiered on May 4, 2023.

“Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of Bupkis absolutely blew us away,” Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, says in a statement. “Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability. We could not be more proud to continue on this journey with Pete, Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television for a second season as we continue to bolster Peacock’s comedy slate.”

Adds Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television: “Pete, Lorne and the entire Bupkis team took audiences on a wild and emotionally captivating adventure in season one; from family weddings to drug-fueled road trips to lonely holidays on set, these authentic, outrageous, and emotionally candid escapades gave viewers the good, the bad, and the real that comes with stardom. We are grateful to Peacock for their support and can’t wait to once again climb inside the creative mind of Pete Davidson for Season 2.”

TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Bupkis‘ renewal. Are you a fan of the Peacock comedy? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

 
