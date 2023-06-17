Read Next: Secret Invasion: How to Stream the MCU Espionage Thriller
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Bridgerton Season 3: Colin and Penelope Make a Charming Pair in First Look — See the Photos!

Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 10
Courtesy of Netflix
Share

Step aside, Kate and Anthony. It’s Colin and Penelope’s time to shine on Bridgerton.

On Saturday, during Netflix’s annual Tudum fan event, the streamer released the first photos from Season 3, which will follow the pair as they fight their feelings while falling hopelessly in love. Sit back, take a sip of the finest Earl Grey and enjoy the stunning first-look photos below.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 10

After Penelope overheard Colin insult her last season, new episodes find her moving on from that longstanding crush, having decided “it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters,” per the official synopsis. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts to secure a marriage proposal “fail spectacularly.”

Colin, who returned from his summer travels with a serious sense of swagger, will be “disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.” Eager to win back her friendship, he offers to help her find a husband and must grapple with whether his feelings for her are “truly just friendly.”

Meanwhile, Penelope’s estranged friend Eloise “has found a new friend in a very unlikely place,” while “Penelope’s growing presence in the Ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

New casting additions this season include Daniel Francis (Once Upon a Time) as Marcus Anderson, who, while charming, earns the ire of some members of the Ton; Sam Phillips (The Crown) as Lord Debling, a genial lord with unusual interests; and James Phoon as Harry Dankworth, who isn’t particularly smart but possesses seriously good looks.

Original cast member Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bridgerton in the first two seasons, will not be back for Season 3. Additionally, Hannah Dodd (Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, Anatomy of a Scandal) will replace Ruby Stokes as Francesca.

Jess Brownell will step in as showrunner, taking over for series creator Chris Van Dusen (who remains an executive producer alongside Shonda Rhimes).
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

3 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. I find this pairing so irritating and uninteresting. Basically watching this new season for more of Kate and Anthony <3

    Reply

  2. Any word on when Bridgerton, season 3 will air? Can’t wait. Sounds like a really good episode. Of course, I’ve read all of the books surrounding this family.

    Reply

  3. Love #Polin Can’t wait for season 3

    Reply
What to Watch Today
June 17, 2023
01:00 PM
USFLU.S. Open
07:00 PM
Murdoch Mysteries
08:00 PM
Exposing ParchmanMasters of IllusionMary J. Blige's Strength of a WomanThe Wedding Contract
10:00 PM
John Early: Now More Than Ever
11:30 PM
Saturday Night Live
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

‘Berlin’: Netflix Reveals New Teaser For ‘Money Heist’ Spinoff
‘Berlin’: Netflix Reveals New Teaser For ‘Money Heist’ Spinoff
Epic Court Battle Between LIV and the PGA Tour Ends
Epic Court Battle Between LIV and the PGA Tour Ends
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Photos Show Sparks Flying Between Colin and Penelope
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Photos Show Sparks Flying Between Colin and Penelope
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: First Look at Penelope and Colin’s Romance
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: First Look at Penelope and Colin’s Romance
How to Shop for a Squat Rack That Fits in a Home Gym 
Spy_White
How to Shop for a Squat Rack That Fits in a Home Gym 
PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad