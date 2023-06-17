Step aside, Kate and Anthony. It’s Colin and Penelope’s time to shine on Bridgerton.

On Saturday, during Netflix’s annual Tudum fan event, the streamer released the first photos from Season 3, which will follow the pair as they fight their feelings while falling hopelessly in love. Sit back, take a sip of the finest Earl Grey and enjoy the stunning first-look photos below.

After Penelope overheard Colin insult her last season, new episodes find her moving on from that longstanding crush, having decided “it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters,” per the official synopsis. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts to secure a marriage proposal “fail spectacularly.”

Colin, who returned from his summer travels with a serious sense of swagger, will be “disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.” Eager to win back her friendship, he offers to help her find a husband and must grapple with whether his feelings for her are “truly just friendly.”

Meanwhile, Penelope’s estranged friend Eloise “has found a new friend in a very unlikely place,” while “Penelope’s growing presence in the Ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

New casting additions this season include Daniel Francis (Once Upon a Time) as Marcus Anderson, who, while charming, earns the ire of some members of the Ton; Sam Phillips (The Crown) as Lord Debling, a genial lord with unusual interests; and James Phoon as Harry Dankworth, who isn’t particularly smart but possesses seriously good looks.

Original cast member Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bridgerton in the first two seasons, will not be back for Season 3. Additionally, Hannah Dodd (Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, Anatomy of a Scandal) will replace Ruby Stokes as Francesca.

Jess Brownell will step in as showrunner, taking over for series creator Chris Van Dusen (who remains an executive producer alongside Shonda Rhimes).