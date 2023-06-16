Y&R’s Brett Hadley, Who Played Carl Williams, Dead at 92

The Young and the Restless‘ Brett Hadley, who played Genoa City detective Carl Williams, has died at the age of 92, Soap Opera Digest reports.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Hadley made his debut as the Williams family patriarch in 1980. Upon his initial departure in 1991, Carl became an unseen character who was kept alive off screen, always said to be “in the other room.”

Hadley would return to Y&R in 1998, at which point it was established that Carl had been beaten to near death and was a victim of amnesia. He’d started a new life as Jim Bradley, and would never remember the family he left behind in Genoa City.

The actor made his final Y&R appearance in 1999.

Prior to Y&R, Hadley racked up guest roles on The Name of the Game, The Bold Ones: The Lawyers, Room 222, The F.B.I., Lucas Tanner, Ironside, Police Story, The Waltons, Kojak, McMillan & Wife, The Invisible Man, Marcus Welby M.D., The Rockford Files and The Incredible Hulk. He’d later appear in episodes of The Colbys, Highway to Heaven and Beauty and the Beast.

Film credits included The Mad Bomber, Funny Lady, Maid to Order, Next of Kin and The Babe.