Y&R’s Brett Hadley, Who Played Carl Williams, Dead at 92

Brett Hadley, Young and the Restless
Courtesy of CBS/Everett Collection
The Young and the RestlessBrett Hadley, who played Genoa City detective Carl Williams, has died at the age of 92, Soap Opera Digest reports.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Hadley made his debut as the Williams family patriarch in 1980. Upon his initial departure in 1991, Carl became an unseen character who was kept alive off screen, always said to be “in the other room.”

Hadley would return to Y&R in 1998, at which point it was established that Carl had been beaten to near death and was a victim of amnesia. He’d started a new life as Jim Bradley, and would never remember the family he left behind in Genoa City.

The actor made his final Y&R appearance in 1999.

TV Stars Who Died in 2023
TV Stars We Lost in 2023
View Gallery36 Images

Prior to Y&R, Hadley racked up guest roles on The Name of the Game, The Bold Ones: The Lawyers, Room 222, The F.B.I., Lucas Tanner, Ironside, Police Story, The Waltons, Kojak, McMillan & Wife, The Invisible Man, Marcus Welby M.D., The Rockford Files and The Incredible Hulk. He’d later appear in episodes of The Colbys, Highway to Heaven and Beauty and the Beast.

Film credits included The Mad Bomber, Funny Lady, Maid to Order, Next of Kin and The Babe.
2 Comments

  1. R.I.P. Detective Carl! I thought he looked familiar in one of my favorite movies! Next of Kin!

  2. There are so many wonderful actors, characters, and stories from daytime dramas. Y&R was so strong. I liked the more working class Williamses and Fosters existing with Chancellors, Newmans, and Abbotts. News as this feels like losing family if you are a faithful follower.

June 16, 2023
