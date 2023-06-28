Breeders Sets FX Return for Fourth and Final Season — Get Premiere Date

The saga of Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard’s Breeders is officially coming to an end: The familial dark comedy’s fourth and final season will premiere on FX Monday, July 31 at 10/9c with its first two of 10 episodes.

Five years have passed since we last saw the Worsley family. In Season 3, Paul (Freeman) and Ally (Haggard) were on the verge of splitting up, Jim (Alun Armstrong) and Jackie (Joanna Bacon) were in turmoil, and Luke found a new relationship, while Ava mended an old one. Reads the official description: “Season 4 of Breeders brings the biggest parenting challenge that Paul and Ally have ever faced, as 18-year-old Luke (Oscar Kennedy) drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that will change everyone’s lives forever. No longer in Luke’s shadow, 16-year-old Ava (Zoë Athena) experiences her own bombshell moment as she meets and immediately falls for the charismatic Holly (Jessie Williams). Paul and Ally continue to try, fail and try again as they face these latest parenting challenges, while also having to support the increasingly troubled Jim and Jackie.”

“Breeders has given us the special opportunity to watch the Worsley family grow with each season and FX is thrilled to order a fourth season that will bring the next chapter of this hilarious yet brutally honest take on being a parent in today’s world,” FX’s President of Original Programming Nick Grad said in a statement at the time of the series’ renewal. “Our thanks to creators Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman, the entire creative team, Daisy and the cast, the crew and everyone at Avalon, FX Productions and Sky. Their efforts are what guide and sustain Breeders and we are happy to be part of that extended family.”

In addition to the Worsley brood, Breeders co-stars Stella Gonet (Spencer) and Patrick Baladi (The Office).

Happy to welcome the Worsleys back to your TV screen? Any hopes for the final season? Sound off in the comments below!