Brec Bassinger Campaigns for Hulu's ACOTAR Series — Who Should She Play?

These days, you can probably find Brec Bassinger — who starred in The CW’s Stargirl and will portray the title character in VC Andrews’ Dawn (premiering Friday, July 8 at 8/7c on Lifetime) — scrolling through book content on TikTok.

“[It Ends with Us scribe] Colleen Hoover actually got me back into reading, and since then I’ve just gone all over the place,” Bassinger tells TVLine. “My TikTok is all BookTok now.”

Her current fixation? The immensely popular fantasy book series A Court of Thorns and Roses (abbreviated as ACOTAR) from author Sarah J. Maas. The story follows Feyre, a huntress who kills a wolf and finds herself in a magical land she never thought possible. Additional books in the series include A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin, A Court of Frost and Starlight and A Court of Silver Flames.

Bassinger hopes to star in the TV adaptation from Maas and Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica), which was first announced in March 2021. TVLine has confirmed that the series is still development at Hulu.

“Literally, after I finished the first one, I emailed my team and I was like, ‘Listen, I don’t care if I have one line. I have to be a part of this,” she shares.

As for which character she wants to play, Bassinger singles out Elain Archeron, one of Feyre’s sisters in the books. “I’m not fiery enough for Nesta. I don’t present old enough for Feyre,” she explains. “I feel like I’d make a good Elain, but I’ll be whoever.”

Or perhaps Rhysand’s fun-loving cousin Mor? “I want to be sexy, fiery, cool Mor,” Bassinger adds.

The Dawn star, who has about 50 pages left to read of Wings and Ruin, also reveals her top pick of the story’s — SPOILER ALERT — fan-favorite trio of winged men affectionately known as the Bat Boys.

“I’m, like, obsessed with Rhysand. I had a dream about him the other day,” she shares, also noting her love of fellow Bat Boy Cassian and red-haired outcast Lucien.

Who do you think Brec Bassinger should play in the ACOTAR series? And which Bat Boy is your favorite? Share your thoughts below!

3 Comments

  1. I hope her career continues. I thought she was great as Stargirl. A lot of these CW “stars” kind of fade away after their show ends and never get any meaningful work again. (Then again, that’s not too surprising as a lot of them are just pretty faces with limited, albeit adequate, talent.)

  2. I know nothing about this book series, but it’s always best to involve people with a great enthusiasm for the material. I hope she gets a role.

    • I mean it didn’t work out that well for The Witcher……

