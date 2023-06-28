Boy Meets World Stars Allege Ben Savage ‘Ghosted’ Them 3 Years Ago: ‘He Just Kind of Went, I’m Done With You’

So much for “lose one friend, lose all friends, lose yourself.”

In a new interview with our sister site Variety, Boy Meets World stars Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle allege that former costar (and current U.S. congressional candidate) Ben Savage cut them out of his life three years ago.

“He just kind of disappeared from our lives,” Fishel says. “He ghosted us.”

Adds Friedle: “I wish I knew why, to this day. We didn’t have a fight. There’s no falling out. There was no animosity. He just woke up one day, and decided I don’t want this person in my life anymore.

“I finally sent a text saying, ‘I’ve known you for 30 years, what’s going on?'” Friedle reveals. “I said, ‘I’m gonna call you every day until you tell me not to call you anymore.’ That lasted about three weeks or a month, every single day…. I’ve known him since he was 11 years old, and we have a shared history. And we were doing these conventions together, and we were getting to know each other as adults, and then he just kind of went, I’m done with you. I tried and tried and tried for months, until finally my wife was like, ‘Why are you doing this to yourself? He obviously doesn’t want you in his life.'”

In addition to starring on ABC’s long-running Boy Meets World, Savage returned for the Disney Channel follow-up Girl Meets World, which ran for three seasons and ended in 2017. He recently opted against joining Fishel, Friedle and Rider Strong for the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, with Fishel previously informing listeners that Savage declined multiple offers to appear on the show. Be that as it may, she hasn’t given up hope that they’ll eventually reconnect.

“Ben and I may be estranged right now and we may have our complaints about each other, but I will always love Ben and want what’s best for him,” she tells Variety. “I don’t think this is the end of our story — but time will tell.”

