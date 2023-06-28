Boy Meets World Stars Allege Ben Savage ‘Ghosted’ Them 3 Years Ago: ‘He Just Kind of Went, I’m Done With You’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
So much for “lose one friend, lose all friends, lose yourself.”
In a new interview with our sister site Variety, Boy Meets World stars Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle allege that former costar (and current U.S. congressional candidate) Ben Savage cut them out of his life three years ago.
“He just kind of disappeared from our lives,” Fishel says. “He ghosted us.”
Adds Friedle: “I wish I knew why, to this day. We didn’t have a fight. There’s no falling out. There was no animosity. He just woke up one day, and decided I don’t want this person in my life anymore.
“I finally sent a text saying, ‘I’ve known you for 30 years, what’s going on?'” Friedle reveals. “I said, ‘I’m gonna call you every day until you tell me not to call you anymore.’ That lasted about three weeks or a month, every single day…. I’ve known him since he was 11 years old, and we have a shared history. And we were doing these conventions together, and we were getting to know each other as adults, and then he just kind of went, I’m done with you. I tried and tried and tried for months, until finally my wife was like, ‘Why are you doing this to yourself? He obviously doesn’t want you in his life.'”
In addition to starring on ABC’s long-running Boy Meets World, Savage returned for the Disney Channel follow-up Girl Meets World, which ran for three seasons and ended in 2017. He recently opted against joining Fishel, Friedle and Rider Strong for the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, with Fishel previously informing listeners that Savage declined multiple offers to appear on the show. Be that as it may, she hasn’t given up hope that they’ll eventually reconnect.
“Ben and I may be estranged right now and we may have our complaints about each other, but I will always love Ben and want what’s best for him,” she tells Variety. “I don’t think this is the end of our story — but time will tell.”
TVLine has reached out to Savage’s reps for comment.
So What, Yawn
It is always the worst when someone just cuts off communication for no reason. I am going through that right now with a friend who also a coworker. I have been calling and texting and no response yet. I am not giving up though. The last I spoke to him (months ago) he was dealing with some personal stuff so every call and text is just my reminder to him that I am still here whenever he is ready.
Relationships are tough and sometimes people just don’t find the right way to navigate each other’s needs during hard times. I got really sick several years ago (better now 🙏) and had to stop talking to a close friend I’d known for 25 years. The thing was, from my perspective I was really clear and spelled out how I was hurting and needed a change. But to the end he remained very confused and couldn’t understand where I was coming from. It was really really sad but I had to just stop contact because trying to communicate was hurting me even more. Not saying that’s your situation. Just generally, what might seem like “no reason” could be really obvious to the other person. Miscommunications are often like that.
It’s probably because he’s a woman-hating, maladjusted loser freak.
https://youtu.be/0Gx106vLmdo
Mr. Feeny would give this reference an A+.
Just because you have a history with someone means you need to have a future with them and sometimes the best way is to just break it off. His actions are telling them he doesn’t want to continue the relationship and for them to keep pushing it will just make the divide worse.
Or he could man up and tell them that.
People making excuses for ghosting is just gross. How hard would it be to even send ‘My life is going in another direction and I need some time to myself’.
Had the same thing happen to me with a friend I consider a brother. It hurts BADLY. I
I mean, at their ages, three years of putting some relationships on a backburner while you concentrate on other things in life is just kind of what happens. This is a non-story.
And sending that as a text is too much? People like you are the reason society is the way it is.
He would fit right in to the government.
I think some bad stuff is coming his way. His political run is an effort to evade justice.
I’ve known will since middle school. So when I went to awesome con a few years ago It wasn’t to get his autograph but to just hang out. He took me backstage and I met rider and Ben. Rider was awesome. Ben not so much. I don’t find him ghosting them a surprise at all.