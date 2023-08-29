The Price Is Right to Honor Bob Barker With Primetime Tribute Special on CBS

Less than a week after Bob Barker’s death, CBS plans to honor him with a primetime Price Is Right tribute special.

The hourlong event, titled The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker, will air Thursday, Aug. 31, at 8/7c on CBS (with next-day availability on Paramount+) and will honor Barker’s life and career as a TV legend and animal rights activist. Drew Carey, who succeeded Barker as Price Is Right host in 2007, will preside over the special.

“This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of The Price Is Right fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment,” said Margot Wain, senior vice president of daytime programs at CBS. “Bob was one-of-a-kind; he’ll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist, and, as he would put it, ‘a loyal friend and true.’ We’re so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way.”

A Tribute to Bob Barker will feature highlights from Barker’s multi-decade career, including his first appearance on what was then The New Price Is Right in 1972, the show’s inaugural game of Plinko and his final episode of The Price Is Right before he passed the skinny microphone to Carey.

Barker passed away of natural causes on Aug. 26 at the age of 99. He had served as host of The Price Is Right for 35 years before retiring, becoming a beloved staple of daytime TV during his tenure. He went on to win a total of 17 Emmys, including a lifetime achievement award in 1999.

His time on The Price Is Right was, however, marred by a number of lawsuits filed against him, including an infamous 1994 sexual harassment suit filed by TPIR model Dian Parkinson, alleging a three-year affair with Barker. Several other models and employees sued Barker for wrongful termination and gender discrimination, and were awarded financial settlements out of court.