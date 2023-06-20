Read Next: Daryl Dixon’s Lost at Sea in Teaser for New Walking Dead Spinoff
Streamberry Site Lets You Launch Your Own ‘Awful’ Series à la Black Mirror — But Beware the Fine Print!

If you’re a bit awful and not afraid to potentially let the whole world know, Netflix has launched a Streamberry portal à la the buzzy episode from Black Mirror Season 6.

In the first episode of the anthology series’ first season in four years, Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) plays a woman named Joan whose private life (rife with questionable choices!) is streamed for everyone to see via Joan Is Awful, a hit new Streamberry drama in which Salma Hayek plays the title character. (TVLine’s Dave Nemetz gave the episode a grade of “B” in his full-season review.)

Streamberry, as portrayed on the Netflix series, is very much a Netflix clone, down to its logo, opening “tudummmm” and homepage.

Now, Netflix has launched a Streamberry portal where you can provide your name and a photo to generate your own Streamberry landing page, with the “brand new drama” [Your name here] Is Awful in the hero spot.

Before consenting, however, just be sure to read the Terms and Conditions, which says, among other things, “Your information … could be used by us for in our promotional campaigns on various media sites, including, but not limited to, out of home digital and billboard media and fly posters.” (Worst case, you apparently can opt out after consenting, with an email.)

Honestly, I am not so bad. Unless you’re talking about piloting a TIE fighter in Star Wars Battlefront II….
  1. It would be crazy if you do this and then they secretly connect it to your actual Netflix account and suddenly one day when you open Netflix you see your version of the show on the homepage. Maybe that’s the point of the fine print.

