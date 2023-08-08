Billy Porter Says ‘I Have to Sell My House’ Due to SAG Strike, Curses Out Disney CEO Bob Iger: ‘I’m So Enraged’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The SAG-AFTRA strike is already putting a squeeze on actors’ finances — even for an Emmy winner.
Billy Porter, who shot to fame and won an Emmy on the FX drama Pose, now says he has to sell his house due to the financial strain of the strike. “I have to sell my house,” he tells the UK’s Evening Standard, “because we’re on strike.” For an artist like Porter, “until you make f–k-you money — which I haven’t made yet,” life is still paycheck-to-paycheck, he says. “I was supposed to be in a new movie, and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening.”
Porter also took a shot at the anonymous Hollywood executive who told Deadline that the goal was to drag out the strike until writers and actors were forced to sell their homes: “So to the person who said, ‘We’re going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments’? You’ve already starved me out.” (The WGA went out on strike in May, with SAG-AFTRA joining them on the picket lines last month.)
But Porter reserved his greatest ire for Disney CEO Bob Iger — who technically oversees FX, among Disney’s many media holdings — for Iger’s recent comments saying the demands of striking writers and actors were “unrealistic.” “To hear Bob Iger say that our demands for a living wage are unrealistic? While he makes $78,000 a day?” Porter marveled. “I don’t have any words for it, but: F–k you. That’s not useful, so I’ve kept my mouth shut. I haven’t engaged because I’m so enraged.” He added that, while he’s currently in London co-producing a musical, he “will join the picket lines” when he returns home.
Porter started out in theater, winning a Tony in 2013 for his role in the musical Kinky Boots. Pose debuted in 2017, with Porter playing flamboyant ball emcee Pray Tell, a role that won him the Emmy for best lead actor in a drama in 2019. HIs other TV roles include American Horror Story, The Twilight Zone and The Simpsons.
Then you should have done a better job saving money. Try getting a real job like the rest of us
Ohhhh Lia, please grow up. You want celebrities to be “just like us”. Well, guess what? They are. They live in the same realities we all do.
And Acting is a REAL job.
You’re the kind of person who will say silly things like this but then complain you have nothing to watch. Grow up. Entertainment is a real job.
Lia, I am in the WGA and haven’t been able to earn a penny for four months. I was smart enough to save 10K before the strike because I saw it coming — even saving all that money… my safety fund is now essentially gone because of the prices of everything in Los Angeles. I am now having to dip into my savings and retirement to survive. I got my residual check last week for a show which was a giant smash hit for Netflix and actually spun off into a feature a few years ago. I wrote seven episodes and my residual check was less than $2,000 when I know the series has been watched by tens of millions of people. This is why we are striking. Also… writing for film & television IS a real job. I go into the office at 8, get my coffee, sit in a writer’s room and do all the regular office stuff most of America does… and I RESENT your implication that we are somehow living in a mass of money in the clouds. Disgusting.
Lia, 86% of the actors in the union make less than $27,000 a year. Only a tiny percentage of actors make really good money. Unless you are only making $27,000 a year and still able to save for a rainy day, maybe STFU
Acting IS a real job.they have to learn lines and typically work 12/18 hours rehearsing and filming.They get paid real money abd pay real union dues,health insurance abs real bills with the money they earn.If they’re a series regular in a full season tv show(22+episodes) they work 9-10 months a year filming and promoting and flinbg conventions
Really, Lia? On an entertainment news site, this is your take? Disgusting, immature, and pathetic. What. were you not in line the day they were handing out compassion?
Okay, please don’t kill me but doesn’t he have a really nice home in the Hampton’s with a pool, etc. That’s not a normal persons house. I’m not saying that these folks don’t deserve fair pay, etc. but I’m also a believer in living within your means and saving for a rainy day. I work two jobs and stick to a budget. I haven’t been out to eat since before Covid. Trust me, there are no thrills in my life. I don’t buy something thinking that I’ll have the money to pay for it down the road. I appreciate that this situation is uncertain for him and everyone for that matter but I guarantee he’s still living better than the ordinary Joe or Jane.
It begs the question to why… he didn’t live within his means???? I think actors/actresses and writers need to be paid fairly but don’t pretend you have money to burn.
Can you afford to pay your mortgage if you haven’t been paid for four months?
So now you need to live with in your means like the rest of the real world
So, someone at the AMPTP said they wanted to wait until the actors and writers couldn’t afford their houses to restart negotiations. Now seems like a pretty good time to that, eh?
Hmm, reports say he is worth at least $5M and makes about $25k per month. And you are already having to liquidate? I find that very odd.
Is he not going through a divorce from his spouse? Maybe that is the true reason he’s suddenly in financial trouble and the strike is not helping. But I think there is more than a strike as to why he needs to sell his house. Blaming the strike is only half of it.
Well they are the one on strike, a strike action they can call of at any time. There are hundreds of others who are losing pay, in the same situation you are, who are not on strike but still affected by your strike. Which is everyone else involved in the production of the film/T.V show, who I might add many get less pay than you do.
Considering the house you own, tells me you were already on a decent wage.
Not to mention studios are very much at the mercy of the box office sales and viewership on the small screen.
Barbie a success, last Indiana jones not so much. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 did ok, but just Ok. Thor love and thunder again nope. So how much are they making? for every success there are two not so much. T.Vline right here on this very site gave a statement that shows such as Superman & Lois were costing them more to make than they get back. So studios themselves are also finding it hard without your strike action.
When a film is a flops, how much of that is on the Actor’s, how much on the Director, how much on special affects, how much on poor promotion, how much on you writers? Do you writers ever lose money when A film flops? Studios do, directors very often lose pay on there next film, Actors carriers can take a huge sometimes irreparable hit when a film flops. Do you writers?
I have and never will support strike action, unless that strike action is over a health and safety issue(s). In which case yes then you’ll get my support.
And yet, Bob Iger continues to make $78,000 a day, regardless of how his projects do. I think you’re angry at the wrong person.
If he had to sell his house this quickly into the strike, then it sounds like he wasn’t living within his means in the first place. It’s hard to feel bad for him. Be more responsible and stop playing the victim.
That’s one thing Oprah always talked about getting a few real nice checks and jumping up and buying a house.And you act like you forgot that you work on Hollywood a entity that you have no control over or when a show is going to be cancel or when they decide to strike,and you know better than anybody that you are living paycheck to paycheck never put the buggy before the horse.Thank you goof luck Billy porter.
Waaaah. Need a little cheese with that wine? Welcome to the real world, Mr Entitlement! Maybe you need to get out there and get a real job
My momma and poppa always told me to put something aside for a rainy day.
I support the actors in this, but it seems like Billy has an exceptionally large budget for his wardrobe; I wonder if he realizes cutting back on his clothing expenses would free up some more money for his mortgage
LOL next time save money.
I understand most actors don’t make alot of money, especially extras or character actors, but the strike started just 3 weeks ago, no bank is going to foreclose on you for being a month behind in mortgage much less 3 months even. Surely this man who has been in American Horror Story, a Disney movie and other big projects has more than a few grand in his bank account. This kind of melodramatic PR only makes the actors look bad to middle-America.
Honestly, if Hollywood stayed on strike for 10 years it wouldn’t affect my life one bit. In fact, the longer they stay on strike, the less drivel Hollywood can put out. Whether it’s Bob Iger or Billy Porter, if you think anyone in Hollywood cares about the average struggling American with a REAL JOB, you are delusional.
