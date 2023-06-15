Read Next: American Gigolo: Jon Bernthal Was ‘Not Happy’ on Cancelled Showtime Series, Says Rosie O’Donnell
It’s Official: Billions Ending With Season 7 at Showtime — Get Premiere Date

Billions Ending Final Season 7 Showtime
Courtesy of Showtime
Showtime has officially confirmed what Billions fans have suspected since March: The financial drama will conclude with its upcoming seventh season.

Season 7 will first premiere via Paramount+ on Friday, Aug. 11, followed by a linear premiere on Showtime on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8/7c.

Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of [co-showrunners] Brian [Koppelman] and David [Levien],” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. “This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise.”

Earlier this year, Billions co-star Dan Soder spilled the beans that Season 7 would likely be the show’s last, though Showtime did not comment on the speculation at the time. “Season 7, the final season of Billions, is on its way,” Soder remarked during an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Night in Chicago, before adding, “Am I not supposed to say that? I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that.” (When anchor Mike Berman countered that “it doesn’t matter, you just said it,” Soder then confirmed, “It’s the final season.”)

Billions‘ final season will welcome back Damian Lewis, who is set to return as Bobby “Axe” Axelrod in six of the swan song’s 12 episodes. Elsewhere in the new episodes, according to the official logline, “alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends… as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.”

Meanwhile, Showtime is currently developing a quartet of potential Billions spinoffs, including Millions (about thirtysomething financial mogul wannabes in Manhattan) and Trillions (based on “fictional stories of the richest people in the world”). A Miami-set and London-set offshoot are also in the works; get more details on those projects here.

Sad to see Billions go? Tell us in the comments below.
2 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Seeason 6 made it clear that without Axe the show is lacking.

    Reply

  2. Great show!!! But I understand it’s run it’s course…..the writing is superb 👏👏👏 Will miss Chuck ❤️❤️

    Reply
June 15, 2023
