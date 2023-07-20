Bethenny Frankel Calls for Reality TV Strike: ‘We’re Getting Screwed, Too’

Bethenny Frankel is calling on her fellow reality TV stars to stop working until they negotiate a new deal.

Amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Real Housewives of New York City alum is arguing that unscripted TV personalities should be paid residuals when repeats of their shows air on cable and stream online.

“Why isn’t reality TV on strike?” she asks on Instagram. “I got paid $7,250 for my first season of reality TV, and people are still watching those episodes.

“During the last writers’ strike, we were providing all of the entertainment, and that’s when the gold rush of reality TV started,” she says. “I, myself, have generated millions and millions of dollars in advertising and online impressions being on reality TV, and I have never made a single residual. So, either I’m missing something, or we’re being screwed, too.”

In an accompanying 200-word statement, Frankel adds that she’s “well aware that unscripted talent… should have a union or simply be treated fairly,” and proclaims that reality stars, like members of the writers’ and actors’ guilds, “should also stop shooting network and streaming content” unless they are fairly compensated.

“Critics will say that actors have ‘talent’ which is what studios pay for [when] in fact studios pay for advertisers, and advertisers pay for the purchasers of the household — aka women,” she asserts. “And what gets women? Reality TV. Just because talent signs their life away doesn’t make exploitation correct.”

TVLine has reached out Bravo parent company NBCUniversal for comment.



