Our Dream Yellowstone Spinoff

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan has already hinted that Kelly Reilly’s polarizing Beth Dutton likely won’t cross over to the in-the-works Paramount+ offshoot of the hit drama that we all expect to star Matthew McConaughey. “My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel,” the EP told our sister site The Hollywood Reporter. “Read into that what you will.”
But even if Sheridan is ready and/or willing to let go of Beth, we’re not. So we’d green-light a new series that goes off to college with the firebrand, played in her teens by Kylie Rogers. We already know that we’d be in for a wild ride. As a grownup Beth once quipped to ill-fated sparring partner Roarke, “I ran out of things to do for the first time when I was 20.”
“That paints quite a picture,” he replied. Indeed, it does. However, the show wouldn’t just be Sex and the Campus, as it would allow us to watch as the tornado in cowgirl boots cements her cynical worldview and sharpens her mind to the point that she can use it to shank Jamie, the adopted brother she despises. (We pity the fools on whom she’d test out her increasingly weaponized brain!)
Perhaps best of all, the spinoff would allow Reilly to keep playing Beth, too, as it cuts back and forth between the character’s college years and a present-day in which she’s serving time for Jamie’s murder. Can any of us not imagine John’s only daughter making the jailhouse rock? Didn’t think so.
If you have a better idea for a Yellowstone spinoff, drop it in a comment below.
I think the whole cast of Yellowstone is strong enough to do the show w/o Costner.
I probably won’t watch and get invested in a show without Kelly Reilly. We deserve the rest of the story.
How about a season with different episodes about sending people to the train station from the first time to present day?
I loved Yellowstone but to be honest, I can do without Costner and especially Beth. If they decide to keep Beth… FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, GIVE HER AN EXCERCISM! She is a rabid dog that should have been euthanized a long time ago. Very much looking forward to more spin-offs and the return of 1923.
What’s an excercism? Like, do you want her to do more pilates or something?
Don’t make a spin off . Let it end and go on to something else .
I like this idea. Kelly Reilly is the only reason I would watch a Yellowstone spinoff.
Beth is literally the worst part of Yellowstone.
She’s gone from an acerbic but tolerable character, to an absurdly cartoonish lunatic because of Sheridan’s fan service to her equally deranged devotees.
No thanks ,
I would love a spin-off without her –
It would be a terrible shame to lose Kelly Reilly going forward. She’s a breath of fresh air in the series.
Don’t need a spin off…… how about a follow up of what happens with Rip, Beth, Kayce, Monica and Tate. The battle for Yellowstone doesn’t end with John passing away. Rather it’s just heating up…
From Sheridans comment about the spin-off being like the prequels, I think you are closer to the mark in that the new spin-off will be set 20-40yrs into the future – Kyle is the new Rip played by McConaughey. That sounds more plausible then the CW show meets Orange Is The New Black TVLine is pitching lol!
So, Beth’s in Prison for murdering Jamie. Is that in stone ?
GeeeeZus.
The movie FaceOff is an example of switching Faces/Identities, wild show ,well written.
CONTINUE the Yellowstone Series.
Matthew McCauhgney (sp) can certainly step up , step in and walk the John Dutton character.
He is good in The Lincoln Lawyer , other movies as well.
Then there could be a Reality Show ” Men Behaving Badly ”
Starring Costner & Sheridan.
Crying GawdDamn Shame , egos and selfishness.
Just get yellowStone on the TV, Please
We have weighed long enough
I love Beth but that said I do find myself rolling my eyes at her. The persistent crappy attitude gets tiresome after awhile 🤷♀️
Thank you. Kelly is doing a great job with a character who is a bitch 24/7 even if she doesn’t have to be. She hates and torments Jamie for something awful he did as a TEENAGER. They all need to be thanking Jamie. His ability as a lawyer is that primarily reason they are not all in prison. John really is a terrible father. He has screwed them all up with his priorities and his my way or the highway BS. He plays his children against each other like pawns on a chessboard. Jamie didn’t ask to be adopted or a lawyer. John applied yo Harvard FOR him.
You gotta keep Rip in there somewhere! Just let Costner go and keep Yellowstone going the way it is. Don’t lose the whole show because of John Dutton! I never watched for Costner anyway!!!
The show is pretty much done if you do pre Yellowstone just like the other ones. If you can’t continue the story line as is without Costner then I am out.
Why is jamie gonna dye?
Wittle Kev is already fitted 4 a toe tag as n johndttonthe turd. Jamie is the protagonist as nrnew governor
Jamie isn’t a strong enough character. He’s spineless and easy to manipulate way too much to be the lead.
Please. Jamie is a product of his environment. All of the Dutton children are effed up sans Kayce and that’s only because he escaped early but now he’s slowly being sucked into Yellowstone sludge. There is a reason that Beth told Monica if she leaves again to take Kayce with her to get him away from the ranch and John! Jamie did not turn out this way on his own. His family molded him this way. Sure he can be weak but we have seen ALL of them have weak moments. Even Queen Biatch Bethany. John Dutton lost his way when his wife died. It hardened him and only a controlling asshole was left.
I have yet to watch this show, but I like Kelly Reilly (since I saw her in that little show called Black Box,) and seeing how big her character turned out to be, it seemed weird to me that the producers would end up choosing another actor to play the main character in Yellowstone’s sequel instead her.
Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton deserves to be the driving force in the continuing saga of Yellowstone. She has definitely outgrown the need for Daddy, and with the remaining cast, could achieve great things.