BEEF Creator Facing Big Season 2 Dilemma

Will BEEF be back for Season 2? With the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, we simply don’t know yet. But that hasn’t stopped creator Lee Sung Jin from cooking up some flame-grilled options for what another helping could potentially look like.

In a new interview with TVLine’s sister site The Hollywood Reporter, Lee confirms that he’d “love to make more,” but admits he isn’t sure what direction it might take.

“We initially pitched the show as an anthology series where every season is a new beef with new characters,” he said. “At the same time, I really love Danny [played by Steven Yeun] and Amy [Ali Wong] and George [Joseph Lee] and Paul [Young Mazino] and the world we created. So, I’m really open to it all. Most importantly, I really want to keep working with this crew that I’ve really fallen in love with. But it’s hard for me to say which direction we’ll go without a writers room and any sort of momentum, so I’m really hoping the AMPTP comes to its senses.”

At the end of BEEF‘s first season, Danny and Amy survived a near-death experience, only for George to find them out of nowhere and shoot Danny down. Amy then appeared to be staying by Danny’s bedside, as a result of their newfound connection. She then climbed into bed to cuddle with him just seconds before the credits rolled.

It would certainly be interesting to revisit Danny and Amy to see how they’ve grown as individuals and (dare we say?) friends. (Perhaps they start a new beef — on the same side this time — with someone we’ve yet to meet?) But a brand new cast with fresh performances (à la The White Lotus) could be something to talk about, as well.

