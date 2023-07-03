Live-Action Barney Pic Will Be ‘For Adults,’ Says Mattel Exec: ‘We’re Here to Make Art’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
You thought the gruesome Grimace TikTok trend was dark. Wait until you get a load of the brand reboot in store for another plus-sized purple icon.
In an interview with the New Yorker, Mattel’s VP of films, Kevin McKeon, revealed that its upcoming live-action Barney movie will be aimed squarely at adults.
Describing the Daniel Kaluuya-produced project as “surrealistic,” McKeon explained that the company — which is gearing up for the release of Barbie — will be “leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids. It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney — just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”
The exec likened big-screen Barney to an “A24-type” film, adding, “It would be so daring of us, and really underscore that we’re here to make art.”
In announcing the project back in 2019, Kaluuya — best known for his onscreen work in Get Out and Black Panther — called Barney “a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods” who “disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood… We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time.”
Last February, Mattel announced plans to reboot Barney on the small screen as well via a new animated series — this one presumably aimed at the younger set.
“In creating the new series, it was important to us that we properly reflect the world that kids today live in so that the series can deliver meaningful lessons about navigating it,” said Fred Soulie, SVP and General Manager of Mattel Television, at the time. “With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big. We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original Barney from their own childhoods, will love the show, too.”
unless it involves barney falling into a woodchipper, im not interested. saying “Adult” and “Art” to describe something makes it sound like they are making porn and that is a weird theme for porn.
Could just mean violence, profanity, things like that.
A Barney porn could work.
Barney hasn’t worked in 20 years, so he starts up an Only Fans.
Oh poor disenfranchised Barney viewers who left him to rot. I say make it a revenge picture, and Barney takes revenge on all the thankless boys and girls who he brought joy to when they were too young to realize what awfulness they were watching.
Or just rip off happy
It will be The Weeknd trying to make Barney a star again 😂 … Kidding aside I am interested in this film if Daniel Kaluuya stays involved as a producer.
Hey everyone lets sing the “Crippling Debt” song. Then we will play mock interview where the questions get even more wacky and depressing!
I can see it working if it’s done in the same style as the Mr. Rogers movie which was done through the view of the article author. That was a great premise and an interesting route to take rather than a standard biopic.
If they really wanted to go meta, they could even have Selena Gomez play herself going through some of her more public battles and suddenly being brigaded by Barney lol
The only correct Barney movie is if it were a horror film like Scream or a psychological thriller like Joker.