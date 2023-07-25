Barbie Casting Director Explains Why SNL’s Bowen Yang Couldn’t Play a Ken

Saturday Night Live‘s Emmy-nominated scene stealer Bowen Yang nearly booked himself a trip to Barbieland, but got stopped at the proverbial boarding gate.

Barbie, the Mattel and Warner Bros. blockbuster, raked in $162 million domestically with its opening weekend, marking the biggest U.S. opening ever for a non-superhero film or sequel, as well as the biggest opening ever for a female director, Greta Gerwig.

Led by Margot Robbie (as Stereotypical Barbie), the male side of the comedy’s cast boasted a coterie of Kens played by La La Land‘s Ryan Gosling, Shang-Chi‘s Simu Liu, Secret Invasion‘s Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sex Education co-star turned Doctor Who lead Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), and Peacemaker himself, John Cena (as a finned Kenmaid).

Yang was almost a part of said Kensemble, but it sounds like his SNL commitment got in the way of him joining the production, which required a months-long commitment, in London, starting in late March 2022. (SNL that season taped into late May, while Yang’s live-action commitments also include Comedy Central’s Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.)

Like Yang, Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Ben Platt (The Politician) also had a “Ken do!” attitude but were waylaid by the COVID-dictated lockdown in London, Barbie casting director Allison Jones explained to Vanity Fair.

“They were, I’m not kidding, really bummed they couldn’t do it,” Jones said.

Similarly, Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) was in queue to play Barbieland’s Allan, but had to cede said role.

“Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m typing this, but I can’t do Allan,’”Jones related. In his place, Michael Cera (Arrested Development) slipped into the comedic role.