Barbie Casting Director Explains Why SNL’s Bowen Yang Couldn’t Play a Ken

Saturday Night Live‘s Emmy-nominated scene stealer Bowen Yang nearly booked himself a trip to Barbieland, but got stopped at the proverbial boarding gate.
Barbie, the Mattel and Warner Bros. blockbuster, raked in $162 million domestically with its opening weekend, marking the biggest U.S. opening ever for a non-superhero film or sequel, as well as the biggest opening ever for a female director, Greta Gerwig.
Led by Margot Robbie (as Stereotypical Barbie), the male side of the comedy’s cast boasted a coterie of Kens played by La La Land‘s Ryan Gosling, Shang-Chi‘s Simu Liu, Secret Invasion‘s Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sex Education co-star turned Doctor Who lead Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), and Peacemaker himself, John Cena (as a finned Kenmaid).
Yang was almost a part of said Kensemble, but it sounds like his SNL commitment got in the way of him joining the production, which required a months-long commitment, in London, starting in late March 2022. (SNL that season taped into late May, while Yang’s live-action commitments also include Comedy Central’s Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.)
Like Yang, Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Ben Platt (The Politician) also had a “Ken do!” attitude but were waylaid by the COVID-dictated lockdown in London, Barbie casting director Allison Jones explained to Vanity Fair.
“They were, I’m not kidding, really bummed they couldn’t do it,” Jones said.
Similarly, Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) was in queue to play Barbieland’s Allan, but had to cede said role.
“Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m typing this, but I can’t do Allan,’”Jones related. In his place, Michael Cera (Arrested Development) slipped into the comedic role.
Would you have liked to see what Bowen Yang “Ken” do in Barbieland?
You realize you literally list four openly gay actors who “couldn’t” allegedly do the movie leaving literally NO openly queer actors in the Ken universe. You don’t think that’s just a little strange or seem like Mattel steering clear of casting potentially controversial actors who are gay as a Ken? C’mon. You literally just spelled it out.
Scott Evans is openly gay, so your “NO openly queer actors” statement is literally wrong.
Scott Evans is openly gay and played a Ken. Totally get your frustration here, but I don’t think there was any nefarious methodology behind the final casting here.
how many queer actors is the minimum? genuinely not hate or anger, but sincerely how many? 1 apparently is none so what number is good? Remember 20 years ago when the fight was for equality? What is the goal now? Queer actors can play any role, trans can play any role cis can only perform cis roles. Every film and series must have a queer man, lesbian woman and a trans person.
Context and story matters I believe in representation, but this trend is hurting the cause more than helping. Its one thing to represent accurate depictions of life, VS utopias designed by out of touch people.
I love trans people! Give me all the stories you want, I will enjoy them and support them. But stop trying to tell me the best women on earth where born with penises
I also love sex with man and women, consider myself non binary. I am sincerely asking because I myself don’t get it.
Yang. Levy, and Platt are about as controversial as bread, and the also-uncontroversial Kate McKinnon is one of America’s best-loved openly gay women, so her prominent role in the Barbie movie messes up the theory that the film is avoiding gay actors.
“SNL that season taped into late May”
What part of “Live” escaped your notice?