NYPD Blue Alum’s Cause of Death Revealed

NYPD Blue star Austin Majors’ death was the result of an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Majors, best known for his role as the son of Dennis Franz’s Detective Andy Sipowicz, died on Feb. 11. At the time, the 27 year old was living at a homeless shelter, where he was photographed by the Los Angeles Daily Times a week before he died.

Majors’ family — which includes former actress Kali Majors — released a statement upon his passing, referring to the former child star as a “loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being” who “took great joy and pride in his acting career,” adding, “He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.

“Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with Kids With a Cause, and backpacking together,” the statement continued. “Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”

TV dad Franz also released a statement. “I was so shocked and saddened to hear of Austin’s passing,” the retired Emmy winner told ET. “Austin was always such a joy to have on the set; he brought smiles and happiness to everyone.

“Some of my favorite scenes during the 12 years of NYPD Blue are with Sipowicz and Theo,” Franz continued, referring to his and Majors’ respective characters. “Every day that Austin worked I would greet him with, ‘It’s Austin Majors’ Day,’ sung to the tune of ‘[It’s] Howdy Doody Time.’ Although we haven’t stayed in touch since the show ended in 2005, I will always remember him fondly. My love and condolences to his family.”

In addition to playing Theo Sipowicz on NYPD Blue, Majors’ resume included guest stints on According to Jim, Desperate Housewives, NCIS and How I Met Your Mother.