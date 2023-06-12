Read Next: Never Have I Ever Series Finale Recap: Ben? Paxton? ‘I Choose Me?’ How Did Devi End It All? — Plus, Grade It!
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows
KIDS TV

Arthur Creator and Max Team for Hop, Preschool Animated Series About Embracing Differences

Hop Max Children's Series
Penny, Benny, Hoot, Hop, Alfred and Filip
Courtesy of Max
Share

Max and Arthur creator Marc Brown are teaming up on Hop, a preschool animated series that is described as a “heartwarming comedy about embracing people’s differences.”

The cast of characters is led by the titular Hop, an enthusiastic, empathetic frog with one leg shorter than the other.

Hop marks Brown’s first television show since Arthur’s 25-year run came to a close in February 2022. He co-created the series with fellow Arthur alums Peter K. Hirsch and Tolon Brown.

Set in the community of Fair Village, every Hop episode is said to be “grounded in emotional reality but soars into the world of fantasy, populated by dragons, trolls, talking banjos, and magic crayons.” With a balance of humor and heart, the characters embark on fun escapades to discover that they can overcome any obstacle with perseverance, creativity and teamwork.

Epic Story Media, which is producing Hop with Loomi Animatio, has engaged RespectAbility – a nonprofit organization that fights stigma and advances opportunity for people with disabilities — to consult.

The main cast of characters includes:

Hop (voiced by David Connolly), an outgoing six-year-old frog with one leg shorter than the other, who lives on a houseboat with Penny and runs a retro-diner called the Lilypad that doubles as the gang’s clubhouse.
Penny (voiced by Moneesha “Misha” Bakshi), Hop’s slightly older sibling and the clown of the group.
Hoot (voiced by Makeda Bromfield), a scatterbrained character with big dreams and a bigger heart, who lives on an organic farm with disobedient chickens, a playful cow and a talking car named Jinx.
Filipa (voiced by Charlotte Walker), a fiercely intelligent squirrel who lives in the woods in an elaborate treehouse which she built with the help of her magical crayon Grape Lightning. Although no one has ever diagnosed her, Filipa is neuro-divergent, with a disdain for loud noises and big crowds.
Benny (voiced by Jake Shannon), an alligator who may look fearsome, but is the sweetest, shyest and most neurotic member of the group.
Alfred Beaver (voiced by Makeda Bromfield), the youngest member of the group — and even though his snooty older brother and sister disapprove of him hanging with such frivolous characters.

“Even before Arthur ended, I was nurturing a new project about a little frog named Hop, for a younger audience,” Brown said in a statement. “As Hop’s world grew in my imagination, I drew inspiration from the great work my friend Fred Rogers (of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood) had done.

“With Arthur, we occasionally introduced characters with disabilities, but they never became part of the ensemble cast in any meaningful way,” Brown added. “But the characters in Hop reflect many kids who are underrepresented in the media. Some of our characters have disabilities but they never define who they are or what they can achieve. Kids are kids and each one is unique and filled with potential. And kids love to have fun, that’s what Hop is all about!”
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

What to Watch Today
June 12, 2023
08:00 PM
American Ninja WarriorBelow Deck Sailing YachtThe RisingStars on MarsWWE Monday Night RAW
09:00 PM
BaronsCrime Scene KitchenHistory's Greatest Mysteries
10:00 PM
Cruel Summer
11:00 PM
Happy Valley
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Sony Unveils First Look At Spider-Verse Short Film Tackling Mental Issues & Showing Miles Morales Suffering An Anxiety Crisis – Annecy
Sony Unveils First Look At Spider-Verse Short Film Tackling Mental Issues & Showing Miles Morales Suffering An Anxiety Crisis – Annecy
Golf’s Mega-Merger Could Spark Protracted Legal Fights
Golf’s Mega-Merger Could Spark Protracted Legal Fights
‘Winning Time’ Season 2 Trailer: John C. Reilly Leads the Lakers to the Championships
‘Winning Time’ Season 2 Trailer: John C. Reilly Leads the Lakers to the Championships
‘They Wanted Me to Drink Their Saliva’: Pedro Pascal and Steven Yeun on Zombies and Road Rage
‘They Wanted Me to Drink Their Saliva’: Pedro Pascal and Steven Yeun on Zombies and Road Rage
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
Spy_White
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad