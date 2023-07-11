Read Next: Fox (Finally) Reveals a Fall Schedule Full of ‘Toons and Reality TV, as Writers Strike Marches On
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

TVLine Items: Ariana Madix on Love Island, The Super Models Doc and More

Share

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is paying a visit to Love Island USA, making a special guest appearance during the second week of Season 5, Peacock officially announced on Tuesday.

The streamer also released the above video introducing the cast for the upcoming run, which will welcome back host Sarah Hyland and narrator Iain Stirling.

Season 5 debuts on Peacock beginning Tuesday, July 18, with new episodes streaming every day at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT during premiere week. New episodes will then stream Thursdays through Tuesdays.  

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well

The Super Models, a four-part documentary series highlighting the careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 20 on Apple TV+; watch teaser here.

* Summer Under the Stars returns to TCM beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1 with a slate of Lucille Ball films, followed by all-day tributes to the likes of Anthony Perkins, Jackie Cooper, Debbie Reynolds, Deborah Kerr, Paul Newman, Bob Hope, Fred Astaire and others (see full schedule).

* Prime Video has released a trailer for Harlan Coben’s Shelter, a YA thriller adapted from Coben’s 2011 novel. The first three episodes premiere Friday, Aug. 18:

* Watch a trailer for How to With John Wilson’s third and final season, premiering Friday, July 28 at 11/10c on HBO:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

What to Watch Today
July 11, 2023
03:00 AM
How I Met Your FatherMyth of the Zodiac KillerNineteen to Twenty
08:00 PM
MLB All-Star GameAmerica's Got TalentDeadliest Catch
09:00 PM
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful
10:00 PM
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad