TVLine Items: Ariana Madix on Love Island, The Super Models Doc and More

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is paying a visit to Love Island USA, making a special guest appearance during the second week of Season 5, Peacock officially announced on Tuesday.

The streamer also released the above video introducing the cast for the upcoming run, which will welcome back host Sarah Hyland and narrator Iain Stirling.

Season 5 debuts on Peacock beginning Tuesday, July 18, with new episodes streaming every day at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT during premiere week. New episodes will then stream Thursdays through Tuesdays.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Super Models, a four-part documentary series highlighting the careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 20 on Apple TV+; watch teaser here.

* Summer Under the Stars returns to TCM beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1 with a slate of Lucille Ball films, followed by all-day tributes to the likes of Anthony Perkins, Jackie Cooper, Debbie Reynolds, Deborah Kerr, Paul Newman, Bob Hope, Fred Astaire and others (see full schedule).

* Prime Video has released a trailer for Harlan Coben’s Shelter, a YA thriller adapted from Coben’s 2011 novel. The first three episodes premiere Friday, Aug. 18:

* Watch a trailer for How to With John Wilson’s third and final season, premiering Friday, July 28 at 11/10c on HBO:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?