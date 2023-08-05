R.I.P., Angus Cloud: Mother of Late Euphoria Star Refutes Rumors That Son’s Death Was ‘Intentional’

The mother of late Euphoria star Angus Cloud is refuting rumors that her son died by suicide.

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional,” Lisa Cloud writes in a public Facebook post. “I want you to know that is not the case.”

Cloud, who played lovable drug dealer Fezco on the HBO drama, died on July 31. A cause of death remains unknown.

According to our sister site Variety, the Oakland Fire Department first responded to a medical emergency Monday at approximately 11:30 am; the patient was “already deceased” upon arrival.

“Although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” Cloud’s mother shares. “He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved… He did not intend to end his life.

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other, and he said he would see me in the morning,” she continues. “I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”

Cloud’s mother mentions how her son survived a traumatic head injury 10 years prior, calling the last decade “bonus years” that were filled with love and creativity.

She ends her note with a plea: to honor her son’s memory by making “random acts of kindness part of your daily life.”

Read her post in full below:

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. Text MHA to 741741 to connect with a trained Crisis Counselor from Crisis Text Line.