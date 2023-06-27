Read Next: TV Ratings: Claim to Fame Tops Monday, as Bachelorette Returns Low
Among Us Game Being Developed as Animated Series From Infinity Train Creator

Among Us Tv Series
Innersloth
Almost exactly five years after its release, the multiplayer game Among Us is being developed into an animated TV series.

As reported by our sister site Variety, CBS Eye Animation Productions is teaming with Innersloth, the game studio behind Among Us, to develop the series, with Owen Dennis — creator of the Infinity Train animated series — serving as series creator.

No streamer or network is yet attached to the series.

In the Among Us game, players prep a spaceship for departure, wary that one of them will be an impostor bent on killing everyone. Crewmates can win by completing tasks, or discovering and voting the impostor off the ship. The Impostor, meanwhile, can use sabotage to cause chaos, making for easier kills and better alibis.

The official logline for the animated series, meanwhile, reads: “Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs.”

Titmouse, the studio behind Big Mouth, Baby Shark’s Big Show and Star Trek: Lower Decks, will serve as the animation studio for the Among Us series, while its exec producers include Dennis, Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, Carl Neisser, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina.
