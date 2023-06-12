Read Next: Pat Sajak Leaving Wheel of Fortune After 41 Seasons — Read the Host’s Full Statement
TVLine Items: Quinto Sets AHS Cameo, Lord of the Dance Series and More

Zachary Quinto AHS
Zachary Quinto in 'American Horror Story: Asylum'
Everett Collection
American Horror Story: Delicate will (briefly) welcome back a familiar face: Franchise vet Zachary Quinto will make a guest cameo in the upcoming 12th season, the actor confirmed to People.

The next installment is based on Danielle Valentine’s forthcoming novel Delicate Condition. Described as “the feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby we all needed,” the novel — which hits shelves in August — tells the story of a woman who “becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

The cast includes Cara Delevingne (Only Murders in the Building), fellow first-timer Kim Kardashian and longtime Horror Story favorite Emma Roberts. Matt Czuchry (The Resident) is also reportedly starring, but unlike Kardashian and Roberts, his casting has yet to be officially confirmed.

AHS: Delicate premieres sometime this summer on FX.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well

* Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley will be the subject of a biographical drama series written by Micho Rutare (Z Nation), our sister site Variety report. No cast or network is attached yet to the project.

* This year’s A Capital Fourth, airing Tuesday, July 4, at 8/7c on PBS, will feature live performances  by Chicago, Boyz II Men, Belinda Carlisle, Babyface, Renée Fleming, Maddie & Tae, Charles Esten, Adrienne Warren, the Broadway cast of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, the Muppets of Sesame Street, and the National Symphony Orchestra.

* AMC has released a trailer for You Are Here,  a travel/memoir series hosted by actor Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead, Euphoria), premiering with its first two episodes on Monday, June 19 at 7/6c. Watch it here.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
