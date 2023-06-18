American Auto Cancelled: Series Creator Justin Spitzer Reveals What Would’ve Happened in Season 3

The main creative mind behind American Auto is revealing details about the cancelled sitcom’s ill-fated third season.

In the wake of NBC’s decision to end the series with Season 2, series creator Justin Spitzer divulged on Twitter late Friday that “Season 3 American Auto was going to show Katherine Hastings and Payne Motors finally finding success and taking the world by storm. I’m so sorry we didn’t get to make those episodes, but I’m immensely proud of the 23 episodes of the show we did put out there.

“Thank you so much to our outstanding cast, writers, crew, and fans,” Spitzer continued. “Lemme know if anyone wants to buy a Pika.”

American Auto was set at the corporate headquarters of the fictional Detroit-based Payne Motors, run by former pharmaceutical CEO Katherine Hastings (played by Ana Gasteyer). The cast also included Harriet Dyer as CCO Sadie Ryan; Jon Barinholtz as Wesley Payne, the grandson of the company’s retired CEO; Humphrey Ker as General Counsel Elliot Chisholm; Michael B. Washington as Chief Product Designer Cyrus Knight; Tye White as assembly line worker-turned-executive suit Jack Fortin; and X Mayo as Katherine’s assistant Dori Ovens.

In the Season 2 finale, which aired April 18, Katherine scored an unexpected win with sales of the unimpressive Pika car, allowing her and her team to keep their jobs. Now, “she can start meeting the company in the way she wants to meet it,” Spitzer told TVLine during a post mortem interview. “She can start making her mark, and she can start being more active and less reactive.”