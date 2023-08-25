Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max For Just $27 — Stream Netflix, Peacock, Paramount+ and More

Do you want to turn your TV into a smart TV? The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max can do just that. And right now, it’s on sale for over 50% off — here’s everything you need to know for claiming the Amazon deal.

How Much Is an Amazon Fire TV Stick?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max typically goes for $54.99, but right now you can get your hands on one for just $26.99. That’s over half off, making this a deal you’ll want to capitalize on before it’s too late.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max On Sale 51% off Buy Now $26.99

What Is an Amazon Fire TV Stick?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers endless entertainment in just one little gadget! Nowadays, TVs are practically useless little monitors. So if your TV isn’t a smart TV, you’ll need an attachment to bring all your streaming apps to your screen — including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock and more. You can also access live and free TV with an Amazon Fire Stick with subscriptions to Sling and Youtube TV, among others. Plus, even if you do have a Smart TV, an Amazon Fire TV Stick offers fast starts and easy navigation, likely offering smoother streaming and a better user experience than on your TV alone.

How to Connect the Amazon Fire Stick to TV

Amazon makes their streaming stick extremely easy to use. Here are step-by-step instructions for using the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max:

Plug the device directly into your HDTV, or use the included HDMI extender. (Amazon recommends using the HDMI ARC port with Alexa Home Theater.) Plug into wall outlet. Connect to Internet and start streaming!

Is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Worth It?

The Amazon streaming stick has a 4.7 star rating on Amazon with over 143,000 reviews. It’s Amazon’s most powerful 4K streaming stick — and at $26.99, it’s pretty much a no-brainer.

Do You Pay Monthly for the Amazon Fire TV Stick?

No! The streaming stick is simply an accessory for accessing your streaming subscriptions. With the stick, you will still have to pay for streamers like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more in order to use them.