Oscar Winner Alan Arkin Dead at 89

Oscar- and Tony Award-winning actor Alan Arkin has died. He was 89 years old.

His son Matthew told The New York Times that his father, who suffered from “heart ailments,” died Thursday in his San Marcos, Calif. home.

Matthew, along with his brothers Adam and Anthony, released the following statement to People: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Arkin most recently starred opposite Michael Douglas in Chuck Lorre’s The Kominsky Method, which ran for three seasons on Netflix and ended in 2021.

The part of Hollywood agent Norman Newlander earned him two consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, in 2019 and 2020. He departed the series ahead of its final season.

Douglas posted the following emotional tribute to his former co-star and friend on Instagram, shortly after news of Arkin’s passing broke:

Arkin’s storied career spanned TV, film and Broadway. He got his start on stage and took home the 1963 Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his turn as David Kolowitz in Joseph Stein’s Enter Laughing. He received a second nomination for Best Direction of a Play for 1973’s The Sunshine Boys.

On the film side, he amassed four Oscar nominations — two Best Actor nods (for 1966’s The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming and 1968’s The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter) and two Supporting Actor nods (for 2006’s Little Miss Sunshine and 2012’s Argo) — and one win (for his role as Edwin Hoover in the aforementioned indie darling Little Miss Sunshine).

Additional accolades include a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (for The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming) and a pair of Screen Actors Guild awards for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture (for Little Miss Sunshine and Argo).