Oscar Winner Alan Arkin Dead at 89

Oscar- and Tony Award-winning actor Alan Arkin has died. He was 89 years old.
His son Matthew told The New York Times that his father, who suffered from “heart ailments,” died Thursday in his San Marcos, Calif. home.
Matthew, along with his brothers Adam and Anthony, released the following statement to People: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”
Arkin most recently starred opposite Michael Douglas in Chuck Lorre’s The Kominsky Method, which ran for three seasons on Netflix and ended in 2021.
The part of Hollywood agent Norman Newlander earned him two consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, in 2019 and 2020. He departed the series ahead of its final season.
Douglas posted the following emotional tribute to his former co-star and friend on Instagram, shortly after news of Arkin’s passing broke:
Arkin’s storied career spanned TV, film and Broadway. He got his start on stage and took home the 1963 Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his turn as David Kolowitz in Joseph Stein’s Enter Laughing. He received a second nomination for Best Direction of a Play for 1973’s The Sunshine Boys.
On the film side, he amassed four Oscar nominations — two Best Actor nods (for 1966’s The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming and 1968’s The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter) and two Supporting Actor nods (for 2006’s Little Miss Sunshine and 2012’s Argo) — and one win (for his role as Edwin Hoover in the aforementioned indie darling Little Miss Sunshine).
Additional accolades include a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (for The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming) and a pair of Screen Actors Guild awards for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture (for Little Miss Sunshine and Argo).
A great man & actor. He was so talented and a joy to watch. Blessings to his family. RIP Alan!
His acting as Yossarian in Catch-22 epitomized his skill as actor.
What a loss this is. He was an AWESOME artist (I consider acting as art). I know everyone in all kinds of movies/shows. I loved him in Indian Summer. Thoughts/prayers to his family & anyone impacted by this loss. I think I’ll go watch him in Indian Summer.
I loved him in So I Married an Axe Murderer.
Grosse Pointe Blank as well for me
Grosse Pointe Blank is in my top tier of favorite movies. I watch it every year.
I thought he was a very effective villain in “Wait Until Dark” terrorizing the amazing Miss Audrey Hepburn. What a stark contrast to his performance in “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming” showing his acting range.
Deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and his many fans.
We’re losing all these Icons. I’m going to have to start re-watching his performances starting with The Kominsky Method.
This makes me very sad. He was always a delight to watch.
RIP Alan. So sad to hear this. Loved him in Little Miss Sunshine…greatest, “not your typical” grandpa character ever, IMO.
So sorry to hear of this. As others have mentioned; he will always be “Uncle Lou” in Indian Summer to me
RIP, Mr Arkin.
“SERPENTINE!!! SERPENTINE!!!!!” :0)
RIP. This man scared the living daylights out of me when I saw Wait Until Dark with Audrey Hepburn and him in 1967. The ending of that movie is rated the 10th scariest by Bravo. I haven’t been to another movie like that since.
Alan was always one of my favorites. His son Adam is also a great actor.
A very talented actor….my favs are the Russian Are Coming, the In-Laws and Argo. Wait Until Dark was great also. RIP Alan Arkin. You will be remembered.
Just rewatched Argo the other day and he was great in that, he will be missed.
Awww, this is sad news. I liked Alan Arkin so very much. I somehow missed Indian Summer, so I am going to go watch that. I loved him in Grosse Pointe Blank (one of my all-time favorite movies). Rest in peace. You will be remembered.
Rest in peace Captain Invincible.
Alan Arlin was a mighty fine actor who reminded me of my father in so many ways. He will be missed. God rest his soul.
This really saddens me. I thought he was hilarious in The In-Laws when I saw it in the theatre way back in 1979. We have lost a great talent.