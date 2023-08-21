And Just Like That Costume Designer on Aidan’s Much-Mocked Belstaff Jacket: Blame John Corbett!

And Just Like That‘s costume designer is throwing John Corbett under the wardrobe trailer.

Speaking to TVLine’s sister pub Variety about the much-maligned Belstaff jacket that Aidan wore when he reunited with ex-love Carrie earlier in Season 2, Molly Rogers — who along with Danny Santiago oversees the costumes on the Max comedy — says Corbett “felt very strongly” about the polarizing piece of outerwear, adding, “I think it was a leading man vibe. It’s a romantic jacket.”

Rogers concedes that there was something not quite right about the garment. “The only problem with it, in my opinion, is that he was too buttoned up,” she says. “But those are sometimes actor choices and you’re on the set, you’re not the fashion police. But in the end, the actor has to feel good.”

Earlier this month, Rogers told People.com that Corbett pitched the Belstaff piece as Aidan’s “only jacket on the show” after the actor previously owned one himself, noting, “He felt like it was a classic silhouette and had a cool vibe but wasn’t trendy, as he did not want to be in traditional outerwear.”

And Just Like That‘s Season 2 finale drops Thursday on Max.