Singing Firefighter Uses AGT Audition to Win Back Ex-Wife — Did It Work? Watch!

When Trent Toney took to the America’s Got Talent stage on Tuesday, he was only really hoping for one yes — and not from any of the judges.

The ludicrously handsome firefighter began his audition by telling the judges, “I used to be married,” to which Sofia Vergara immediately replied, “Did you do something bad?”

Rather than answering her question directly, Trent explained, “I think we were immature. I think we both made a lot of mistakes, but I don’t think getting married to her was one of them. … I’m still in love with her, and I’m going to be singing a song about her tonight.”

The audience erupted in chants of “call her,” and Heidi Klum — being the lover of love that she is — couldn’t resist grabbing Trent’s phone and FaceTiming the one that got away. After what felt like an eternity, Trent’s ex Faith finally answered the phone.

With the judges (and Faith via FaceTime) watching on, Trent sat down at his keyboard and performed his original song for her, “Always and Lately.”

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Trent’s audition, and to find out whether Faith agreed to take him back after all this time. When you’re done, drop a comment with your thoughts on the whole thing below.