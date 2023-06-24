Eight Is Enough’s Adam Rich Died of Effects of Fentanyl

Eight Is Enough alum Adam Rich‘s death has been ruled an accident due to the effects of fentanyl, according to the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s office via Associated Press.

Rich was found dead at his home on Jan. 7. Family members had confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death at that time.

Rich was best known for playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on the ABC dramedy Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others.

He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama teacher who also taught Kevin Spacey and Val Kilmer. Although he stepped away from the business in the early ’90s, Rich’s other TV credits include bit parts on The Six Million Dollar Man, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, CHiPs, Silver Spoons, St. Elsewhere, Baywatch and Small Wonder, in addition to a larger role on Code Red.

As a child he also appeared in commercials for Betty Crocker and Nabisco, and provided voice work on Dungeons & Dragons alongside his Eight Is Enough co-star Willie Aames.

In 1991, the actor was arrested for attempting to steal drugs after he smashed through a pharmacy window. His TV dad, Van Patten, bailed him out at the time.

His final credits include a cameo in the David Spade movie Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, in addition to one episode of Reel Comedy where he played Crocodile Dundee. Both were released in 2003.