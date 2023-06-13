Read Next: Outlander: Here’s Why You Won’t See One of the Franchise’s Most Risqué Scenes Ever in Season 7
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Hulu’s Knives Out-Esque Limited Series Starring The Crown’s Emma Corrin Gets Killer New Title

A Murder at the End of the World FX
Courtesy of FX
Share

Hulu is retreating from its original title for its forthcoming Knives Out-esque mystery starring The Crown‘s Emma Corrin. The seven-episode limited series — formerly known as Retreat — will now be called A Murder at the End of the World.

Slated to debut in August on the streamer, the miniseries finds Corrin playing Gen Z amateur sleuth Darby Hart, who is one of nine guests invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and isolated compound. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

The OA‘s Brit Marling — who plays a “key role” in Murder — created, wrote and directed multiple episodes with longtime collaborator Zal Batmanglij.

The ensemble also includes Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

2 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. This sounds a LOT like Knives Out: Glass Onion, but I trust Brit Marling to make it weird. If the “reclusive billionaire” turns out to be a mystical space alien or something, I won’t be surprised.

    Reply

  2. I loved The OA, so it will be interesting to see what Brit Marling does with a murder mystery.

    Reply
What to Watch Today
June 13, 2023
03:00 AM
Amy Schumer: Emergency ContactHow I Met Your Father
08:00 PM
America's Got TalentBeat ShazamThe Real Housewives of New JerseyStanley Cup FinalWWE NXT
09:00 PM
Dancing QueensDon't Forget the Lyrics!
10:00 PM
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Stephen Colbert Extends Contract To Host ‘The Late Show’ For Three More Years
Stephen Colbert Extends Contract To Host ‘The Late Show’ For Three More Years
Man United Stock Soars on Unconfirmed Report of Qatari Winning Bid
Man United Stock Soars on Unconfirmed Report of Qatari Winning Bid
‘No Country for Old Men’ Author Cormac McCarthy Dead at 89
‘No Country for Old Men’ Author Cormac McCarthy Dead at 89
Annecy Competition Film ‘The Inseparables’ Lures International Distributors For Octopolis, nWave (EXCLUSIVE)
Annecy Competition Film ‘The Inseparables’ Lures International Distributors For Octopolis, nWave (EXCLUSIVE)
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
Spy_White
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad