Hulu’s Knives Out-Esque Limited Series Starring The Crown’s Emma Corrin Gets Killer New Title

Hulu is retreating from its original title for its forthcoming Knives Out-esque mystery starring The Crown‘s Emma Corrin. The seven-episode limited series — formerly known as Retreat — will now be called A Murder at the End of the World.

Slated to debut in August on the streamer, the miniseries finds Corrin playing Gen Z amateur sleuth Darby Hart, who is one of nine guests invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and isolated compound. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

The OA‘s Brit Marling — who plays a “key role” in Murder — created, wrote and directed multiple episodes with longtime collaborator Zal Batmanglij.

The ensemble also includes Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.