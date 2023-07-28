Hulu Pushes Back A Murder at the End of the World Release Date to November

Maybe this show’s original title Retreat was more appropriate.

Hulu’s upcoming limited series A Murder at the End of the World, which was set to premiere on Aug. 29, has now been pushed back to November, according to FX, who produces the series for the streamer. No official reason for the shift has been announced, but it comes as both the Hollywood writers guild the WGA and the actors union SAG-AFTRA are on strike, with no end in sight. (Actors are prohibited from promoting their projects until the strike ends.)

A Murder at the End of the World, formerly known as Retreat, is described as “a murder mystery limited series set at the remote and isolated compound of a reclusive billionaire.” The Crown‘s Emma Corrin stars as Darby Hart, “a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker” who is one of nine guests invited to the home of a billionaire played by Clive Owen. “When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.”

The seven-episode series is co-created and directed by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, who previously teamed up for Netflix’s The OA. Marling also co-stars, along with Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza and Jermaine Fowler.

