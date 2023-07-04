Read Next: RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Acknowledges ‘Rough Year’ for Her Marriage in Wake of Separation Report — Read Her Statement
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

A Capitol Fourth Livestream: Watch PBS’ 4th of July Celebration

Share

It wouldn’t be Independence Day without A Capitol Fourth.

PBS’ annual salute to America — which you can stream above — will air live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol at 8/7c.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star and Dancing With the Stars emcee Alfonso Ribeiro will serve as host, succeeding country music star Mickey Guyton (who hosted in 2022). Chicago, Boyz II Men, Belinda Carlisle, Babyface, Renée Fleming, Maddie & Tae, Charles Esten, Ruthie Ann Miles, the Broadway cast of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical featuring Will Swenson and Robyn Hurder, and the National Symphony Orchestra (under the direction of conductor Jack Everly) are scheduled to perform.

In addition, Adrienne Warren, who received a Tony Award for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, will pay tribute to the late Tina Turner (who died on May 24 at age 83, after a long illness).

The annual 4th of July bash will also pay tribute to our nation’s servicemen and women, with a performance by five-time Grammy winner Renée Fleming.

July 2023 TV Streaming Schedule Calendar - What to Watch
What to Stream in July
View List

As far as counter-programming goes, CNN at 7 pm will air The Fourth in America, hosted by Dana Bash, Boris Sanchez, Victor Blackwell and Cari Champion. The six-hour special promises music from Alanis Morrissette, The All-American Rejects, Darius Rucker, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Flo Rida, Leon Bridges, Post Malone, Sheryl Crow, Smash Mouth, Zac Brown Band and The Plain White T’s.

NBC at 8 pm will go live with Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. The two-hour broadcast will be hosted by Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge‘s Rutledge Wood and Access Hollywood‘s Zuri Hall and feature performances by Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and LL Cool J, DJ Z-Trip and The Roots.

CMT, meanwhile, has the Let Freedom Sing! concert special, headlined by Brad Paisley. The hour-long bash, hosted by Cody Alan, begins at 10 pm.

For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

What to Watch Today
July 05, 2023
03:00 AM
How I Met Your FatherTom Segura: Sledgehammer
06:00 AM
The Twilight Zone Marathon
08:00 AM
MCU Marathon
10:45 AM
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
11:36 AM
Independence Day Marathon
11:00 AM
Rocky Marathon
12:00 PM
The Hangover MarathonLethal Weapon MarathonLethal Weapon
02:30 PM
Final Destination Marathon
05:30 PM
Yankee Doodle Dandy
07:00 PM
The Fourth in America
08:00 PM
A Capitol FourthMacy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
10:00 PM
CMT Hot 20 Presents: Let Freedom Sing!
10:45 PM
1776
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad