SNL: Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat Among 3 More Cast Members Out Ahead of Season 48

The Saturday Night Live cast exodus continues.

Series vets Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat are not returning to the NBC late-night sketch series for Season 48, TVLine has confirmed.

In addition, Aristotle Athari, who made his debut as a featured player last fall, will not return for a second season. (NBC has declined comment for this story.)

That brings the tally of SNL departures to a whopping seven (7) cast members, following the previously announced exits of Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney.

Rumors of Villaseñor’s departure first started circulating in early August after the comedian shared a steady stream of SNL memories on her Instagram Story — a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos that culminated in a title card that read “The End.” Soon after she announced a fall standup tour, with dates spanning October through November.

SNL‘s Season 47 ensemble consisted of 21 cast members, including repertory players Bryant, Michael Che, Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, McKinnon, Moffat, Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Villaseñor and Bowen Yang, as well as featured players Athari, Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson and Sarah Sherman. That doesn’t even include the Please Don’t Destroy trio, consisting of Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, who contributed digital shorts.

A premiere date for Season 48 has not yet been announced.

