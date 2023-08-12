Read Next: And Just Like That EPs Explain Why We Didn’t See Carrie and Aidan in Virginia
Yellowstone Pot-Stirrer Contemplates ‘Some Crazy Bloodbath’ in the Series’ Fateful Last Episodes

Yellowstone fans know all too well how dark series co-creator Taylor Sheridan can get with the Paramount Network hit, which — owing to certain “issues” as well as the writers’ and actors’ strikes — has yet to begin shooting the last episodes of Season 5 (and, it’s turned out, the whole show). Wes Bentley, who spoke with TVLine in January ahead of the midseason finale, is also keenly aware that when the smash Western returns, the bodies could start to pile up.

They almost have to, right?

“The potential is there,” he says. “We’ve seen what this show can be and how violent this world can be. I thought it was really amazing to see the restraint [in the first half of] this season from the violence.

“It was a different kind of intensity than we’ve had in previous seasons,” he adds. “Maybe that’s a build-up for some crazy bloodbath at the end, or maybe that tension continues until it explodes in some more compact way.”

kevin costner leaving Yellowstone Season 5

As it is, his opportunistic Jamie Dutton hit the halfway mark in the season conspiring with lover Sarah Atwood to quietly rub out adoptive father John and twisted sister Beth… who were spending their equivalent of a daddy/daughter evening plotting Jamie’s demise. (Read the full recap of the fateful episode here.) Whether they will go through with their murderous schemes, much less successfully, “I don’t know,” Bentley is quick to note. “I’m not the writer, and I’d be a terrible one if I tried!”

Besides that, we doubt he’d have told us even if he had known back then; c’mon. Hit the comments with the names of the characters you suspect won’t survive the final episodes of Yellowstone.
2 Comments

  1. They might as well all go out with a bang. It’s over. I expect nothing less than total devastation.

    Reply

    • You mean like when they destroyed Walnut Grove on Little House on the Prairie? I know you didnt mean that, but it was fun to ask!

      Reply
