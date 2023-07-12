VC Andrews’ Dawn Actor Joey McIntyre Doesn’t Mind Playing a Creep in Lifetime’s Limited Series: ‘That’s Our Job’

Joey McIntyre wasn’t fully aware of what he was getting into when he signed on to co-star in VC Andrews’ Dawn, Lifetime’s limited series adaptation of the bestselling author’s salacious Cutler book series.

“I got the offer on a Friday, and I was on a plane to Vancouver [to film] on a Sunday reading the script going, ‘What… what?!’” the actor tells TVLine. “I kind of felt like I jumped into the deep end, but riding the wave of this dramatic series, so it worked for me.”

The four-part TV event explores the disturbing histories of the Cutler, Booth and Longchamp families — which includes incest, kidnapping and murder — as chronicled in the books Dawn, Secrets of the Morning, Twilight’s Child and Midnight Whispers.

McIntyre will make his first appearance in this Saturday’s episode, titled “Secrets of the Morning” and airing at 8/7c, as Dawn’s singing instructor Michael Sutton. (Book fans familiar with the character know that Sutton, while charming, is not a good man.) The singer-turned-actor, whose TV credits include The Goldbergs and Boston Public, has no qualms about fans seeing him in a different light in this role.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be doing what I’m doing for a long time. You get to a certain point where you want new experiences. You want to grow as an actor,” McIntyre explains. “Being an actor is about going to uncomfortable places… I just think, as a person, you don’t want to be confused with what your character’s doing. But that’s our job, and those are the roles that you want to be playing.”

Are you looking forward to Joey McIntyre’s arrival in “Secrets of the Morning”? Share your thoughts below!