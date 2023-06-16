TWD: Dead City‘s Leads Sound Off on an Unthinkable Negan/Maggie Romance: ‘The Chemistry Is There’

The Walking Dead: Dead City stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have heard about the Internet chatter. So when TVLine brings up the talk of a romance between mortal enemies Maggie and Negan ahead of the spinoff’s Sunday, June 18, premiere (at 9/8c on AMC), they are well-prepared — and amused. “We love it!” Morgan exclaims.

“It’s like the funniest and furthest from the truth,” Cohan says, adding, “I think that’s what’s interesting about any pairing on television. You see chemistry between people that are platonic partners in crime on cop shows, lawyer shows… ” and wonder whether there’s something more going on underneath.

Considering that Negan infamously bludgeoned Maggie’s husband to death… in front of her… while she was pregnant… a hookup isn’t just unlikely, it’s unfathomable. “People always want it to go somewhere,” observes Cohan, “but that’s kind of a reductive place to take it. In so many ways, the most nuanced part of any partnership, friendship, enemyship” isn’t on that level.

“But there is chemistry there,” Morgan hastens to add. “There definitely is!”

In the end, no matter the course of Maggie and Negan’s journey, it is sure to be profound for them both. “When people ask what this relationship is going to look like, I don’t think even they know,” says Cohan. “Fate is sort of smashing these two people together, with all their problems and uncertainty and all these questions that can in some ways only be answered by their connection to each other. It’s really dynamic.”

Unable to resist the temptation, Morgan then cracks them both up by mischievously joking, “I think they could end up together.”