The Horror of Dolores Roach’s Justina Machado Unpacks Killer Finale — Plus, Grade the Season!

Much like her namesake, it seems Dolores Roach can survive under even the harshest conditions.

In The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 1 finale, it feels like Dolores’ (Justina Machado) luck might be running out. To quickly recap, so far she has murdered: the landlord’s son and the landlord himself, Jeremiah, a couple of neighborhood drug dealers, a local laundromat operator, a private investigator and maybe her sidekick Luis (Alejandro Hernandez).

Luis was the catalyst in his own downfall, however, after he used Nellie, his friend and employee, to cover up the crimes that he and Dolores had committed together. In the finale, Nellie was arrested in connection to the disappearances.

“When she sees what he did to Nellie, is when she knows that he’s got to go because that’s what was done to her,” Machado tells TVLine. “Her ex-boyfriend Dominic set her up just like [Luis] set up [Nellie]. She’s like, ‘This is why I’m here. This is why all of these things have happened because of what this guy did to me and you just did it to Nellie.’ She can’t deal with it anymore. His crazy is crazier than her crazy.”

So how exactly does Dolores get rid of Luis? By shoving his face into a vat of boiling oil, of course. Her turning on him was shocking, but also, kind of made sense.

“Dolores doesn’t kill people because she wants to,” Machado says. “In her mind, Dolores kills people that get in her way — that threaten her livelihood, threaten who she is.”

And how did Luis react to Dolores’ unexpected attack?

“It’s just utter, utter, betrayal,” Alejandro Hernandez tells TVLine about what was going through his character’s mind while his face singed and the empanada shop went up in flames. “And just like heartbroken. To a certain extent he’s probably like, man, what did I do wrong? What could I have done to make [Dolores] not do that?”

But the biggest question remains: Will Luis survive his burns and return in a potential Season 2?

“The world of Dolores is a mysterious one,” Hernandez says. “There’s always a lot of things popping up and we’ll see what happens with Luis. I mean, it looks like he’s kind of down for the count, unfortunately.”

Creator and executive producer Aaron Mark tells TVLine that Season 2 storylines have already been discussed.

“I can say, there’s a very clear idea for what that second season is and we are very, very, passionately hoping that we’ll be able to make that second season,” Mark says. He added that the next season would be “different from Season 2 of the podcast” since the Episode 1 time jump leaves more room for exploring stories about Dolores’ time on the lam.

What did you think of Season 1 of The Horror of Dolores Roach? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!