Sweet Magnolias Star Addresses Finale’s Biggest Dangling Thread: ‘That’s Going to Be a Big One’ in Potential Season 4

Unlike its first two seasons, Sweet Magnolias‘ third outing doesn’t end on any major cliffhangers. In fact, with all the loose ends it ties up, Dana Sue and Ronnie’s vow renewal ceremony could practically double as a series finale — that is, except for one very important event that has yet to take place.

We’re not talking about Maddie and Cal getting engaged, or Helen and Erik finding their way to one another, or even Ty and Annie finally giving things a go. No, we’re talking about the fact that half of the characters on the show still have no idea that they’re related to Isaac!

Last season revealed that Isaac’s biological father is none other than Bill Townsend, making him the half-sibling of Ty, Kyle and Katie, as well as Noreen’s baby. And while we were hoping they’d have that bomb dropped on them at some point this season, it comes and goes with nary a revelation.

“That’s going to be a big one,” JoAnna Garcia Swisher (aka Maddie) tells TVLine of the eventual reveal. “We don’t really go too much into [that storyline] at the end of the season, because it’s obviously a very celebratory moment. But when Bill is walking away, there’s this realization that there’s so much she’s going to have to explain to her kids.”

Even though Maddie feels like she’s “done explaining for Bill,” Swisher acknowledges that Maddie is in a no-win situation here. “At the end of the day, regardless of whether you’ve washed your hans of it, your kids are still going to be affected,” she says. “There’s just a lot of emotion there.”

Swisher gives Bill a lot more credit than Maddie does, which is something she’s said to Chris Klein “a million times over. His character has taken a beating, rightly, but I have faith in him. I hope the best for everybody.”

In short, we need a fourth season of Sweet Magnolias. All who disagree, please raise your hands. … None? Cool, that’s what we thought.

How do you feel about this dangling plot thread? Are you as anxious as we are to see everyone on the same page? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 3 (and hopes for a potential fourth season) below.

This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.