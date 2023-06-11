Read Next: Never Have I Ever Series Finale Recap: Ben? Paxton? ‘I Choose Me?’ How Did Devi End It All? — Plus, Grade It!
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Anson Mount Talks Pike’s ‘Great Dad Personality’ in Season 2

Pike is back at the helm in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, premiering Thursday, June 15 on Paramount+.

New episodes will see the captain and his U.S.S. Enterprise crew traverse into the unknown, encounter new life and tackle their inner demons with dramatic flair. More importantly, the silver-haired commanding officer will continue to be a comforting figure for those around him, not that he’ll ever acknowledge his dad appeal.

“I think that he’s one of these guys who’s also constantly amazed that he’s been put in a position of leadership,” Anson Mount, who plays Pike, tells TVLine. “It’s more comfortable for him, sometimes, to throw the question to the room and say, ‘I’m out of ideas. Who wants to come up with a solution?’ But in a weird way, that’s a great dad personality, isn’t it?”

Rebecca Romijn, who plays Pike’s number one Una Chin-Riley, points out that kids can have good ideas, too. “When you start relying on your crew on the Enterprise and they’re the ones who end up saving the day, it’s like when you see your kid do something. You’re like, ‘I never would have thought of that. That’s amazing. You’re right.’”

Una will have her own issues to sort out in upcoming episodes after being arrested by Federation authorities in the Season 1 finale for concealing her Illyrian identity. (Read our full recap here.)

“She’s relying on Pike to help her out and track down the only person that she thinks can help her out,” Romijn previews. “She’s decided to live authentically. She’s not going to hide anymore.”star trek
