Secret Invasion Video: Cast Talks Fury’s Post-Blip Funk and Tension With Maria Hill and Talos, Plus ‘Sociopath’ Big Bad

It is not “happiness to see me” when Nick Fury reunites with Maria Hill and Talos at the start of Secret Invasion, the latest MCU TV series on Disney+.

Premiering this Wednesday with the first of six episodes, Secret Invasion is set in the “present day MCU,” where it is revealed that not only have Skrulls been living among us for years, but a rebel sect of the shapeshifting aliens have set in motion an uprising.

As such, Nick Fury — whose relationship with Talos and the Skrulls dates back to the mid-1990s (as seen in Captain Marvel) — is summoned back to Earth by longtime associate Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), where he gets not the warmest of receptions.

Fury, as first glimpsed in Spider-Man: Far From Home, has been living off-world since returning from the Blip, overseeing the build of the S.A.B.E.R. space station. But he’s also been purposely laying low.

“He’s kinda out there hiding, doing whatever he can to not think about what happened before he came up to S.A.B.E.R., after he got blipped out,” MCU vet Samuel L. Jackson shares with TVLine in the cast video above. But now, there is “a really serious crisis going on that he finally has to face and deal with.”

Ben Mendelsohn, back as Talos, says that the bond between his friendly Skrull and Fury is “very strained” due to the latter peacing out for several years. “Man, you really know how to drop the ball, don’t you,” Mendelsohn says in character to Fury. “I mean, you’re all that, but wow. Wow….. You’re not looking so good right now, are ya?”

Emilia Clarke as G’iah and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos

Making their MCU debuts and also appearing in the video above are Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), who details the dynamic between her character, G’iah, and her father Talos; Olivia Colman (The Crown), who describes MI6 agent Sonya as “a funny ol’ fish” who is also “cruel”; and Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA), who plays rebel Skrull leader Gravik.

Ben-Adir sums up his Big Bad as no less than “a sociopath” who has a very personal agenda: “He not only wants to cause chaos, he wants Fury and Talos to see it as it’s happening. He wants them to know that it’s him who’s doing it.”